‘Facing our new reality’ – Veljko Paunović makes Reading admission ahead of uncertain summer

Reading boss Veljko Paunović has urged the EFL to let the club ‘fix’ the financial issues that could cause the club real problems this summer.

The Berkshire outfit have posted big losses in the past few years and it had been reported in the Daily Mail that Reading would face sanctions for breaching the EFL’s spending rules if they failed to win promotion.

And, a draw with Swansea today officially ended any outside chances that Reading had of reaching the top six.

Therefore, the club face an uncertain few months and Paunović outlined the issues facing the club in terms of keeping their best players, whilst he also sent a message to key figures in the league when speaking to Berkshire Live.

“We are now facing our new reality. I believe the core of the players are under contract and we will look to keep those who are out of contract and had a huge contribution. They all bought into our vision but the financial situation could impact that.

“I know one thing, the club are working hard to fix this. The EFL need to give us a chance to fix it.”

The verdict

It’s been a disappointing few months for Reading as promotion looked a real possibility following their impressive start.

However, the bigger issue is the financial problems that they now face. Paunovic touches on it here and it really could be a tough window in terms of losing key men who they may not be able to replace properly.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out and what sort of team Reading line up with for the first game of next season.

