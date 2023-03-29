When you head into a must-win game, it’s not ideal to be facing a side that has lost just once in 12 league games.

However, that’s the challenge facing Watford when they make the trip to rivals Luton Town this weekend.

With the game away from home, and the Hatters only defeat coming against leaders Burnley in that period, combined with the Hornets’ own struggles, you would forgive Watford fans if they went into this clash against their rivals with trepidation.

From Luton’s perspective, they would love to strike a devastating blow to their rivals, who trail the play-off places by five points going into the weekend.

Yet, some Watford supporters won’t be resigned to defeat as their side make the short trip to Kenilworth Road, and there are reasons for positivity despite Chris Wilder’s underwhelming start to life in the dugout.

That’s because this Watford side can step up when the pressure builds, and, make no mistake, they will be aware of what this fixture means, both to the supporters and to their promotion hopes.

In Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr in particular, Wilder has some of the best individual talents in the Championship, but the quality doesn’t stop there. All over the park, this is a side that, on paper at least, should be able to compete with anyone in the second tier.

Therefore, there won’t be a fear in the dressing room, and the hope is that those star men really deliver when the team needs them most.

Then, you have the reverse fixture. As mentioned, it’s been a very disappointing campaign for the Hornets so far, but if you ask anyone what the standout moment of the season has been, you’re sure to get the same answer: beating Luton 4-0 at home, the joint-biggest win of the year.

There was a lot of hype going into that meeting, as is often the case with these games, but Watford dispatched of their rivals easily, showing a ruthless edge in the final third to go with some exciting play.

Of course, a lot has changed since then, not least the managers of the respective clubs, and it will always be a tough game at the atmospheric Kenilworth Road, but most of the players remain the same. So, the visitors will know they have it in them to blow Luton away if they click.

An inconsistent campaign has left the side in a desperate position as they look to cling on to their promotion dream, which will have to come via the play-offs.

For virtually any other side in the division, a trip to Luton would be high on the list of games you didn’t want when you have to win. Yet, for this underachieving Watford team, it could be exactly what they need to sharpen the minds and kickstart a strong end to the season.

