Feyenoord are weighing up an approach for Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson this summer.

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Rovers are bracing themselves for an approach from Dutch giants Feyenoord for Tomasson.

Tomasson played for Feyenoord in two seperate spells, helping the club win three honours during his time there, including the UEFA Cup in 2002.

Having been appointed Blackburn manager last summer, The Dane managed to guide the club to the edge of the playoffs, missing out on the final day as well as an FA Cup quarter-final.

But he could be set to leave should current Feyenoord boss Arne Slot depart, and the Eredivisie side target Tomasson as his successor.

Would Jon Dahl Tomasson leave Blackburn Rovers?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the former Malmo boss will leave Ewood Park this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I do think that Jon Dahl Tomasson could be prised away from Blackburn this summer.

Having missed out on the play-offs, naturally, your first thought is that he would want to go again next season, but given they are set to lose Ben Brereton-Diaz, making the top six is going to be even more difficult.

Feyenoord are obviously a club Tomasson already has links with, too, which make a move there all the more appealing.

He played for the club previously, and his son is also currently in their academy set up.

That's before you consider they are a top-flight side that will be playing Champions League football next season given they look set to win the Eredivisie, which in isolation, could be attractive enough.

If Blackburn do not show ambitious plans for the transfer market, I can see Tomasson being tempted away.

Joshua Cole

Blackburn may have to brace themselves for the disappointment of losing Tomasson, as it would not be at all surprising if he returns to Feyenoord this summer.

The Rovers head coach previously enjoyed two spells as a player for the Dutch outfit, and thus holds a strong connection with the club.

Feyenoord will be able to offer Tomasson the chance of working as a manager in the Champions League next season having recently won the Eredivisie.

This particular prospect will be difficult to turn down for the Dane.

In order to cover the possibility of Tomasson leaving in the coming months, Rovers will need to draft up a list of suitable replacements.

Justin Peach

Should Arne Slot leave Feyenoord, and the Dutch side divert their attentions to Tomasson, Blackburn will face a tough fight to keep hold of their manager.

You'd argue that Tomasson overachieved this season, considering the lack of real effort to plug gaps in the side last summer. The club did recruit, but the gaps that were present under Mowbray were not fixed, with Tomasson managing incredibly well to take the club within one game of a top six finish.

Couple that with the 46-year-old showing some frustration at Blackburn's dealings in the transfer markets, it does suggest some friction there.

With Feyenoord more than likely competing in the Champions League next season, it will be incredibly difficult to match the ambitions of the Dane should they come knocking.