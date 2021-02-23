‘Fabulous news’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Barnsley fans are delighted following player update

Barnsley have confirmed that they have decided to take up a one-year option in Victor Adeboyejo’s contract, which will extend his stay at Oakwell until the summer of 2022.

✍️ The Reds have triggered a 12-month extension in @Victor_Ade_9's contract. Big Vic remains a Red until at least 2022! — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) February 23, 2021

The forward is one of several Tykes players who appears to have benefited significantly from Valérien Ismaël’s appointment, as Adeboyejo ahs played an important role in the team under the Frenchman.

Whilst he has only managed two goals in 22 league games, everyone can see the way he contributes to the team with his energy and work ethic from the front.

Therefore, with the 23-year-old’s deal expiring in the summer, the club have acted to ensure the player will remain in Yorkshire for at least another year, as the news was announced on their official site this morning.

With the team pushing for a top six finish after an outstanding recent run, most fans are delighted by this news, as they recognise how crucial Adeboyejo will be moving forward, and how hard he has worked to get in this position.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the contract update from Twitter…

This is brilliant news.

