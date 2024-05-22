Highlights Kompany is in talks with Bayern Munich over their managerial vacancy, he is eager for the role despite Burnley ties.

It would be a huge challenge for Kompany to transition from Burnley to Bayern, facing pressure to clinch the Bundesliga title.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Vincent Kompany’s Burnley future amid Bayern Munich links.

According to Romano, the Belgian is in talks with the German giants over their managerial vacancy.

Kompany has been with the Clarets since 2022, taking over at Turf Moor following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Lancashire outfit suffered the drop back to the second tier after just one campaign in the first division.

Kompany oversaw a 19th place finish, with the team struggling to compete in the top flight.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley future latest

Bayern are searching for a replacement for Thomas Tuchel following the German’s decision not to stick with the Bavarian outfit.

The Bundesliga side have struggled to find a candidate will to take on the role, having been rejected by a number of high-profile coaches across Europe.

This has led them to approaching Kompany, with it being reported that the 38-year-old held talks with Bayern on Tuesday night.

It is understood that Kompany is keen on the role, and he is now waiting to hear from the European giants’ hierarchy over a formal decision on whether they want to appoint him for the job.

Chelsea’s decision to dismiss Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday evening has not thrown a spanner in the works for Kompany, according to Florian Plettenberg.

While it is believed that the Bayern decision-makers appreciate the Argentine, their preference remains to bring the Burnley manager to the Allianz Arena instead.

Bayern missed out on the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2012 this season, failing to clinch top spot after 11 championships in a row.

Munich finished third in the table, with Bayer Leverkusen completing an unbeaten campaign on their way to a first title triumph.

Tuchel’s side also finished behind Stuttgart, while also suffering Champions League disappointment at the semi-final stages.

If Kompany is appointed, he will be tasked with winning back top spot from Xabi Alonso’s team.

Kompany’s record at Burnley

Vincent Kompany's Burnley record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 96 41 24 31 42.71

Kompany enjoyed an impressive first season at Turf Moor, guiding Burnley to promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Clarets earned 101 points on their way back to the top flight, finishing ahead of Sheffield United in second.

However, both clubs endured a difficult return to the first division, with play-off winner Luton Town joining them in going straight back down to the Championship.

If Kompany remains at Burnley, his task will be to fight for automatic promotion once again.

Bayern opportunity is huge test for Kompany

The jump from Burnley to Bayern Munich will be a huge one for Kompany to take if he is offered the job.

It will be a big challenge to fight for the German title, especially given how well Leverkusen have been this year.

There will be a lot of pressure to win back their championship, while also performing well in the Champions League.

It will be a blow for Burnley if Kompany does go, but it is hard to imagine the former centre-back turning down such a huge managerial opportunity at this stage of his career.