Highlights Blackburn Rovers have been facing financial challenges due to pressure from the Indian government to reduce overseas investments. They had to significantly reduce their transfer budget and missed out on loan signings due to financial issues.

Arsenal's decision to make goalkeeper David Raya's loan move from Brentford permanent will bring around £5 million to Blackburn Rovers in the coming years. This windfall will be a big relief for the club and may allow them to invest in the squad during next summer's transfer window.

The money from Raya's permanent move could help Blackburn Rovers address their squad depth issues and reduce the strain of injuries. It may also convince head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson to stay at the club, as he was considering his future after the reduced backing in the summer transfer market.

The last few months certainly seem to have highlighted the financial challenges facing Blackburn Rovers at this moment in time.

Midway through this summer's transfer window, it emerged that the Ewood Park club's owners, Venkys, had been forced to significantly reduce the side's transfer budget, due to pressure to reduce overseas investments from the Indian government.

Following the close of the window, Rovers' director of football Gregg Broughton then revealed the club had even missed out on a deadline day loan signing of a winger, due to financial issues.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

Meanwhile, head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has recently admitted that he is currently unaware about whether the club will have any money to spend in strengthening the squad, come the January window.

As a result, it seems as that when it comes to the chance to add to their first-team squad, Blackburn will have to take whatever lift they can get.

Now it seems as though they may be about to get a significant one, thanks to the latest update on Arsenal, from Fabrizio Romano.

Why are Arsenal about to do Blackburn a favour in the transfer market?

Back in the summer transfer window, a number of Blackburn fans were left frustrated, when Arsenal signed goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford, on a loan deal, rather than a permanent transfer.

With Rovers having sold Raya to Brentford back in the summer of 2019, the Championship club are due a significant sell-on clause from any sale of the Spain international, that is made by the Bees.

As a result, the fact that the Gunners signed Raya on loan rather than permanently, meant Blackburn missed out on some extra funds, that may have allowed them to get deals such as that one for the winger referenced by Broughton, over the line.

However, it was reported by Fabrizio Romano on Thursday, that Arsenal have now decided to take up their option to buy Raya at the end of this season, for a fee of £27million.

With Broughton having previously revealed that such a deal will bring around £5million into Ewood Park in the coming years, that ought to be a big relief for those of a Blackburn persuasion, for a number of reasons.

Why is the windfall from Arsenal's move for Raya so important to Blackburn?

As has already been mentioned, recent events and quotes have highlighted the challenges Blackburn are facing financially, when it comes to bringing players in.

The club though, did show in the summer when they spent a fee to sign goalkeeper Leo Wahlstedt following the sale of their previous number one, Thomas Kaminski, to Luton Town, that they are ready and willing to reinvest money they receive in transfers, into the squad.

As a result, there will likely be an expectation around the club, that this windfall from Raya's permanent move to Arsenal, will allow them to invest some useful funds, during next summer's transfer window.

That could be particularly important, given that Tomasson himself recently pointed out that he was working with a small squad last season, that has only gotten smaller in the current campaign.

With Rovers' squad having been stretched even more by injuries this season, the added depth that could come with signings funded by the Raya money, may at least reduce that issue somewhat for the club next season.

Related Tyrhys Dolan stance outlined as major Blackburn Rovers update emerges Tyrhys Dolan's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024

It is also worth noting that it was suggested that Tomasson himself was considering his future with the club in the summer, in the wake of the reduced backing he was forced to work with in the market, after those budget cuts.

While the Dane has so far stayed at Ewood Park despite that, he may not be inclined to deal with such a situation repeating itself next summer as well.

So with the money that could come in from Arsenal making Raya's move from Brentford permanent, will give Blackburn more chances to invest, and back Tomasson in the way he wants to be.

That in turn could convince him to stick around at the club for the subsequent campaign at least, in what would be another big boost for Blackburn, given the hugely impressive job he has done since arriving at Ewood Park last summer.

So with all that in mind, it seems Arsenal's decision to make that Raya move permanent next summer, will provide Blackburn Rovers with some welcome relief in the financial department that may ensure that in this case at least, patience really will have been a virture.