Fabrizio Romano update suggests Liverpool player is set to leave Anfield for EFL club

Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips is on the verge of sealing on a loan move to Championship side AFC Bournemouth after the two parties reached a ‘verbal agreement’, as per an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old was an unexpected regular for the Reds last term following an injury crisis at centre-back, making 17 Premier League appearances last term and appearing three times for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the Champions League.

However, the return of the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez has severely limited Phillips’ game time so far this season, although he was retained by Klopp with fellow centre-back Rhys Williams heading out on loan to Swansea City on a season-long loan deal.

But Williams has since been recalled from the Swansea.com Stadium, potentially opening up the door for teammate Phillips to make a move elsewhere with Premier League sides Newcastle United and Watford all thought to be interested in pursuing his signature.

However, he looks set to take the step down to join the Cherries with an agreement in place to recruit him on loan, although personal terms and other fine details need to be agreed before this move is made official.

Although a move for another Liverpool player in Neco Williams is thought to be unlikely at this stage, Scott Parker’s men could be in for an exceptional deadline day with the likes of Kieffer Moore, Siriki Dembele, Todd Cantwell and Freddie Woodman also being heavily linked with a move to the Vitality Stadium.

The Verdict:

This would be yet another exceptional signing if the Cherries were to pull it off – and would be a real statement of intent to beat top-flight teams to his signature.

Although Sheffield United are an attractive option, with the ties between the Blades and the Reds already there from their loan agreement for Ben Davies, Phillips will probably prefer to head to the Vitality Stadium as planned if given the choice of the two Championship sides because of the two sides’ current league positions.

He may have a bit of trouble getting past the likes of Gary Cahill and Lloyd Kelly in the pecking order at first, with Welsh international Chris Mepham another option, but Steve Cook’s departure has left a void in central defence and the Liverpool man would be the perfect replacement.

The 24-year-old may not be as experienced as Cook, but he certainly has the ability and top-tier experience to thrive with Bournemouth and it wouldn’t be a surprise if a permanent option was put in place in the event the Cherries are promoted.

In the end, that could be the best possible deal for all concerned with Klopp unlikely to utilise him heavily in the future and the south-coast side able to play him more regularly.