Highlights Leeds United's hopes of signing Matt O'Riley have been further dented, as he continues to impress for Celtic this season.

O'Riley has contributed six goals and two assists in nine appearances, and his profile is rising after a standout performance in the Champions League.

It is unlikely that Leeds will be able to afford O'Riley's hefty price tag, especially if they don't gain promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United pushed to sign Matt O’Riley during the previous summer transfer window.

The Whites were keen on adding the Celtic forward to their ranks as they looked to build a side capable of fighting for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Daniel Farke’s side were also unsure over the future of star forwards Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville, with speculation surrounding their futures.

Gnonto and Summerville ultimately remained at Elland Road, and have been an important part of the Yorkshire outfit’s squad in the Championship.

However, Leeds were also unable to tempt O’Riley to join the squad, with Celtic reportedly rejecting an offer worth £10 million for the Scot.

What is the latest Matt O’Riley news?

A fresh update from Fabrizio Romano has only further dented Leeds’ hopes of signing the 22-year-old.

O’Riley has been a standout figure for Celtic so far this season as Brendan Rodgers’ side sit at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

He has contributed six goals and two assists from nine appearances, with the gap to second place Rangers already as big as seven points.

O’Riley earned a lot of plaudits for his midweek performance on Wednesday night as he helped Celtic earn an impressive 2-2 draw with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

This has only raised his profile, with the Denmark international attracting serious interest.

Romano has claimed that it will now take a record fee to convince the Celtic star to depart the Glasgow club.

This has the potential to rule Leeds out of the running to sign O’Riley, as they are unlikely to splash out a fee of over £26 million to break the Scottish transfer record, which was set by Jota when he was sold to Al Ittihad earlier this year.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table as they look to fight for promotion to the top flight.

The Whites suffered a disappointing defeat on Wednesday night, as they lost 1-0 to Stoke City.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

This has dented their hopes of a top two spot, with Ipswich Town now nine points clear and with a game in hand on Farke’s side.

The gap to the chasing pack outside the play-off places is only two points, indicating that the Yorkshire outfit should be more concerned with those behind them in the standings than those ahead.

Up next for Leeds is a clash against local rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday lunchtime.

Can Leeds United afford Matt O’Riley?

If Leeds gained promotion to the Premier League, then perhaps they could push the boat out to make a transfer as expensive as that.

However, if O’Riley attracts January interest then it is difficult to see the team competing in the market for the Danish international.

This is also true if Leeds fail to gain promotion and there is a market for him in the summer.

Celtic have been proven right to turn down the £10 million that Leeds reportedly offered, as they may now make as much as three times that if he can continue to impress.