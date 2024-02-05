Highlights Manchester United and Erik ten Hag wanted to keep faith in Amad Diallo.

This is why a move to the Championship didn't materialise.

Sunderland, who previously took him on loan, were interested in sealing a reunion.

A loan to the Championship was never considered for Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo because the Red Devils and manager Erik ten Hag were keen to trust him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Ivorian was the subject of much speculation during the January transfer window, with the likes of Leicester City and Sunderland both being linked with moves for him ahead of the January transfer window.

Speculation linking him with a return to the Stadium of Light persisted throughout the window, which came as no surprise considering the Black Cats had seen Diallo register 14 goals and four assists in 42 competitive appearances during his time on Wearside last season.

Southampton were also thought to be keen on the attacker, but the Black Cats were the team most heavily linked with a move for him and at one point, it even looked as though a reunion was possible.

But a switch failed to materialise in the end, even though the Wearside club showed a willingness to spend on players this season, with Leo Hjelde and Romaine Mundle joining permanently during the January window.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan Leo Hjelde Leeds United Permanent Romaine Mundle Standard Liege Permanent Callum Styles Barnsley Loan

Diallo had spent the early stages of the season out injured, but even though he returned to fitness in time for January, that didn't prove to be a boost for the Black Cats in their quest to get another deal over the line for him.

Why Sunderland were unable to sign Amad Diallo

Romano has reported that ten Hag and Diallo engaged in a crucial conversation in January, which was believed to be crucial to prepare for his future involvement in United's squad.

It would have been easy for United to send him out on another loan, especially with the Ivorian unlikely to be a regular starter between now and the end of the season, and potentially beyond then too.

However, both the Red Devils and ten Hag were keen to place their faith in the 21-year-old, despite the limited experience he has at the top level.

And that made a move to a second-tier side impossible, even though the Black Cats seemingly pushed hard to secure his signature.

Sunderland may have one regret with Amad Diallo pursuit

The Black Cats' key figure Kristjaan Speakman has revealed that the club may have missed out on a signing because they pursued Diallo relentlessly.

Pursuing Diallo makes sense considering how talented he is.

He could have also helped to compensate for a misfiring forward department.

But an experienced striker was desperately needed and they needed to prioritise this area.

Their failure to address this problematic area may end up costing them as they look to secure a top-six finish at the end of the campaign.