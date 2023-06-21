Viktor Gyokeres hasn’t ruled out staying at Coventry City for another year and leaving on a free transfer as many clubs still weigh up a move for the striker.

Will Viktor Gyokeres leave Coventry City?

It seemed inevitable after the Sky Blues lost the play-off final at Wembley against Luton Town that Gyokeres had played his last game for the club.

The Sweden international had just enjoyed another prolific campaign in the Championship, scoring 21 goals for Mark Robins’ side as they defied the odds to finish in the top six.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that there is a lot of interest in the 25-year-old, but so far there has been no movement on a potential transfer.

And, providing a fresh update, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Gyokeres hasn’t ruled out staying at Coventry if he is priced out this summer, with a pivotal period coming up.

“Viktor Gyökeres future, key hours/days ahead. Decision has not been made by player and his camp — potential free transfer in 2024 being discussed. Coventry owner, asking for a huge amount with just 1 year left on contract. Fulham, Wolves, West Ham & Sporting are ready to push.”

Will Gyokeres really leave on a free transfer?

In truth, this seems very hard to imagine, as Coventry know they will receive a massive fee for the attacker, which can be given to Mark Robins to reinvest in the squad. So, whilst he would guarantee another 20 goals next season, the Sky Blues aren’t really in a position to be turning down such a significant sum. Of course, you would think Gyokeres’ camp know this, and talk of staying for another year is their way of putting pressure on Coventry to sell.

Yet, the Championship side will rightly want to hold out for the right price for their star man, and they will feel the level of interest in Gyokeres means they shouldn’t be bullied into letting him leave on the cheap. So, this is one to monitor in the coming weeks, but it would be a huge surprise if Gyokeres didn’t get his move.

With West Ham likely to sell Declan Rice, and Ruben Neves departing Wolves, those two clubs should be in a position to bid, and it could just take one offer to get the ball rolling, and then Coventry will be able to see who is really serious about signing Gyokeres.