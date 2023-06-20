Newcastle United are pushing to get a deal done for Leicester City’s James Maddison this week, or they may have to look elsewhere.

Will James Maddison join Newcastle?

The England international is about to enter the final year of his contract with the Foxes, so it seems inevitable that he will leave the Midlands outfit following their relegation to the Championship.

Even though Leicester finished 18th in the top-flight, Maddison was one of few to emerge with credit, scoring ten goals and registering nine assists in 30 games.

So, interest in the 26-year-old was no surprise, with Newcastle and Spurs two of the clubs really pushing to bring the attacking midfielder in.

And, in a fresh development, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Magpies are looking to get an answer quickly from Leicester, as they are not interested in waiting all summer for a potential deal.

“Newcastle will insist on James Maddison deal this week as they don’t want a long saga — he’s top target, but a decision has to be made soon. Tottenham are also working on the player side, still pushing into the race; no bid was submitted last week despite reports.”

It has been suggested that Leicester are holding out for around £60m for Maddison despite his contract situation, but it seems unlikely that Newcastle will go that figure.

Maddison started for England on Friday night in their convincing 4-0 win over Malta away from home.

Leicester City summer transfer plans

This is a tough one for Leicester. On one hand, it would be beneficial for new boss Enzo Maresca, and the club, if Maddison was sold quickly, meaning that the funds could be reinvested into the team swiftly as he looks to bring in his own players. Yet, they also need to get the right fee for the player, and if those offers aren’t there now, then they’re going to have to wait.

It would be similar for Newcastle. They will want to get their squad sorted as soon as possible, but this could be a case of them trying to put pressure on Leicester as they’re suggesting they will walk away if an agreement cannot be reached.

So, it will be intriguing to see how this plays out, but it would be a massive surprise if Maddison remained at Leicester. You would expect negotiations will start to heat up in the coming days, and this update indicates we could get further developments by Friday.