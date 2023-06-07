Junior Firpo is expected to leave Leeds United this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It is understood that the defender is keen on making the next step in his career following a spell at Elland Road.

Firpo is said to be attracting interest from a number of unnamed European sides ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Leeds will be able to secure a fee for the full-back as his current deal with the club is not set to expire until 2025.

How did Junior Firpo fare for Leeds United last season?

After making 27 appearances for Leeds during his debut season with the club, Firpo would have been hoping to take his game to new heights during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, the defender instead failed to make a major impact for his side in the top-flight.

During the 19 games that he featured in at this level, Firpo only managed to average an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.42 as he struggled with his consistency.

In Leeds' 2-2 draw with Newcastle United last month, the defender was shown a red card and also gave away a penalty in this particular fixture.

Firpo made what may turn out to be his final appearance for the Whites in their 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds are set to play in the Championship again next season as they ended the term five points adrift of safety in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire-based outfit are currently on the lookout for a new manager following Sam Allardyce's recent departure.

Allardyce failed to guide Leeds to a win in any of the four games that he oversaw.

Should Leeds United sell Firpo this summer?

If Firpo is indeed keen on sealing a departure from the club, Leeds ought to sell him in the coming months.

Leeds will need to call upon the services of players who are determined to help them achieve success in the second tier next season, and cannot afford to carry any passengers.

Negotiating a departure for Firpo during the opening stages of the transfer window will give Leeds plenty of time to draft in a replacement.

By signing an individual who has a proven track record of delivering the goods in the Championship, the Whites may not necessarily miss Firpo, who has ultimately been unable to live up to expectations during his time at Elland Road.

A move to a European side meanwhile will provide Firpo with the chance to rediscover his best form.