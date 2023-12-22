Highlights Highly-rated Leeds United midfielder, Finley Gorman, has passed a medical ahead of his move to Manchester City.

Leeds were unable to secure Gorman on a professional contract due to his age, making them vulnerable to losing him.

City will pay a "British-record fee" for Gorman, highlighting Leeds' ability to produce top young talents.

Leeds United’s Finley Gorman has passed a medical ahead of joining Manchester City from the Championship side.

Manchester City to sign Finley Gorman

The midfielder is extremely highly-rated at Thorp Arch, with Gorman’s talent meaning he was regularly playing above his age group, which includes turning out for the U18s at 14.

Now 15-years-old, it was revealed last month that City were pushing to bring the player to the club, as they continue to try and recruit the top young talents in the country.

Naturally, Leeds wanted to keep hold of Gorman, but his age meant that they weren’t able to secure the teenager on a professional contract.

As a result, they were always vulnerable to losing the England youth international, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the transfer is all sorted, with an official announcement expected in the New Year.

“Manchester City have sealed a deal to sign 2008 born top talent Finlay Gorman as he passed medical — here we go. All agreed with Leeds, official in January. One more for Academy long term strategy, led by Thomas Kruecken with assistance of head youth scout Sam Fagbemi.”

Even though Gorman was not under a professional contract, the Whites did receive a fee for the youngster, as they agreed terms with City instead of going to a tribunal.

It was claimed that the Champions League holders will pay a ‘British-record fee’ for someone of that age.

Leeds continue to produce talent

Of course, this is a real setback for Leeds, as they want to develop players for the first-team, and there would have been hope that Gorman could eventually force his way into the XI in the years to come.

As well as that, whilst they have clearly managed to get a good fee, the reality is that it’s still likely to be a very small sum if Gorman goes on to fulfil the potential many feel he has.

But, if there was a positive for Leeds to take from this, it’s that City’s desire to bring Gorman to the club shows that the Yorkshire outfit are capable of producing players that can go to the best in the country.

So, the staff in the academy deserve huge credit for the way they have helped Gorman over the years, and whilst it’s a shame that he won’t pull on the white shirt, they have made money from it.

Leeds must do all they can to keep their best young players

But, the club will no doubt try to learn from this, and to understand what needs to be done to get more players to stay in the future.

Sometimes there’s not much you can do, but they will have to show there is a path to the first-team for others, and having the likes of Crysencio Summerville, who was bought as a youngster, thriving now is a positive sign.