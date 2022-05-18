Fabrizio Romano shares major update on 26-year-old’s Fulham future

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is set to leave Fulham on a permanent basis, as per a report shared by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that the club have opted to trigger an option to purchase the midfielder from the Cottagers for a fee believed to be in the region of €15m (£12.7m).

Anguissa has already signed a contract with the Italian side and thus a deal is expected to be officially announced in due course.

Signed on an initial loan deal from Fulham last year, the midfielder has gone on to feature on 24 occasions for Napoli in Serie A.

The 26-year-old has also lined up on five occasions for the club in the Europa League this season.

Having provided two direct goal contributions in his last five appearances, Anguissa will be looking to push on under the guidance of Luciano Spalleti at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the 2022/23 campaign.

As for Fulham, they will be hoping to achieve a relative amount of success in the top-flight later this year following their promotion to this division.

In the absence of Anguissa, the Cottagers managed to win the second-tier title as they accumulated 90 points from 46 games.

The Verdict

Fulham have done well to recuperate a fee of around £12.7m for Anguissa as their decision to extend his contract before loaning him out to Napoli allowed them to include this option as part of the deal.

The Cottagers could now potentially re-invest this money into their squad by signing some fresh faces this summer.

Fulham will need to get their recruitment spot-on in order to boost their chances of achieving survival in the Premier League next season.

Anguissa meanwhile will be keen to help Napoli launch a bid for the Serie A title.

Gli Azzurri will end the current campaign in third-place due to the fact that they are five points adrift of Inter Milan and six points ahead of Juventus with one game left to play.