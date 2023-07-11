Further details have emerged regarding Leeds United's transfer pursuit of Aberdeen's Lewis Pirie.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the highly-rated Scottish prospect will travel south of the border on Wednesday, where he will undergo his medical before any official confirmation ahead of his much anticipated transfer from the SPFL outfit.

The 16-year-old has been on the radar of various scouts within the club since links surfaced last November last year between the two parties.

Romano also states that a deal which was agreed in principle last week between the Whites and Aberdeen is said to be in the region of £200,000, and the 16-year-old will sign a deal which keeps him at Elland Road until the summer of 2026.

This will be the first signing of the Daniel Farke era at Leeds United, after the German was confirmed as head coach last week

Who is Lewis Pirie?

Despite only being 16, the centre-forward boasts a highly reputable goalscoring record in Scotland, albeit at reserve level.

Having made a move across Scotland to Aberdeen from Dundee in 2020, Pirie has become one of the most sought-after youngsters in the Scottish game.

Which other clubs had been linked with Lewis Pirie?

Last season, the Scotland U16's international scored a total of 51 goals in all competitions, leading to many clubs in the Premier League and Championship wanting to acquire his services in the form of Sheffield United, Crystal Palace , Brighton and Everton. Scottish giants Celtic did also look to pursue a deal for Pirie's services in the previous transfer window, but nothing materialised.

The Dons' boss Barry Robson is said to have done all he can when offering Pirie a professional contract to stay at Pittodrie, but since then the most concrete interest has come from Leeds United - even prior to the official confirmation of Daniel Farke's appointment.

What next for Lewis Pirie?

It seems that it would take an extraordinary chain of events to unfold early on in Leeds' Sky Bet Championship for the 16-year-old to make his professional debut at Elland Road in the immediate future.

Despite boasting a beyond impressive goalscoring record at reserve level up in Scotland, it could take Pirie a while to aclimatise to a completely new environment as well as handling the pressure that has been thrust upon himself since the interest from Elland Road began last month.

It would seem that Leeds fans' potential first chance to catch a glimpse may come in the earlier rounds of the Carabao Cup, when squad rotation is often prominent in team selection due to the club's priority of regaining Premier League status.

Leeds are a club with a good track record of further developing young attacking talents such as Wilfried Gnonto ,who may soon depart from Elland Road amid Premier League speculation as well as Joe Gelhardt.

This looks to be a smart investment from the club as well as a move which could prove to be a vital stepping stone in Pirie's overall development ahead of what promises to be an exciting career.