Sporting Lisbon are closing in on an agreement to recruit Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres but a deal hasn't been struck yet due to the Sky Blues' high demands.

That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who believes a deal could be sealed later on this week after the Portuguese side made progress in their quest to agree a fee for the prolific 24-year-old.

Viktor Gyokeres' agents on high alert

Romano believes Gyokeres' agents were in London yesterday evening, with a deal hoping to be sealed before today.

Although an agreement is yet to be struck, the fact the striker's agents are on high alert suggests that the two sides are not far away in terms of how much they want to pay/receive.

And it looks as though they may be very busy in the coming days, with personal terms to be fully agreed if a deal can be struck between the two clubs.

How long does Viktor Gyokeres have on his contract at Coventry City?

Gyokeres only has one year left on his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena and with this in mind, the Sky Blues are limited in what they can demand for the Sweden international.

However, Doug King is seemingly keen to secure as much money from his sale as possible and the fact the window doesn't shut for a long time will allow him to get the best possible deal for the Sky Blues.

If it was the latter stages of August, they would probably need to sell him for a lower fee to avoid losing him for a small amount in January or for free next summer.

Are Coventry City taking the right stance?

Considering there's a long time to go until the window shuts, Coventry can probably afford to continue taking a tough stance.

The fact numerous teams have been linked with him suggests more bidders will come in if Sporting Lisbon don't manage to get a deal over the line.

However, they need to be reasonable at the negotiating table because the difference between generating a huge fee for him this summer and losing him for free next summer could be huge.

Although the presence of Gyokeres next term would increase their chances of promotion, there are no guarantees that he will remain fit, with Callum O'Hare's injury troubles last season reinforcing that.

If they can generate a fee of around £20m for the striker, that could allow them to strengthen several areas of their squad and bring in a replacement for the 24-year-old.

That spending money and the players they are able to bring in with that could be the difference between promotion and remaining in the Championship, so they will need to play their cards right and strike the right balance between getting the best possible deal but not pushing Sporting Lisbon away in the process.

The good thing about the Portuguese side's interest is the fact the Sky Blues won't have to come up against Gyokeres anytime soon if he moves there, so this is a deal worth agreeing for Coventry.