Highlights Amad Diallo has not asked to leave Manchester United and is content to stay at the club for now.

This is despite the fact Diallo has struggled to get game time this season and faces tough competition for minutes on the pitch.

United are keen to keep the Ivorian at Old Trafford.

Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo has not asked for a move to Sunderland at this point, according to yesterday's update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Ivorian has found game time hard to come by at Old Trafford this term, not just because of the other options Erik ten Hag has at his disposal, but also because he spent the early stages of the season out injured.

This wasn't ideal for the young attacker who made such a good impact at the Stadium of Light last term, with Diallo joining the Black Cats on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2022.

Amad Diallo's Sunderland spell (all competitions) Appearances 42 Goals 14 Assists 4

Winning plenty of game time on Wearside, he will be looking to play regularly again between now and the end of the season, but faces a real battle in his quest to secure a decent number of minutes on the pitch.

The 21-year-old has made just one appearance in all competitions this term, coming off the bench at Nottingham Forest but failing to feature in the FA Cup.

Diallo was among the substitutes when the Red Devils took on Newport County in the FA Cup last weekend - but failed to make it on the pitch and this only helped to create further speculation about his future at Old Trafford.

Not only did he not feature in Wales, but he was also dropped from the squad completely for their game against Tottenham Hotspur, potentially indicating that the player won't be appearing much between now and the end of the season.

Romano believes Diallo has not asked to leave Old Trafford at this stage.

Instead, he is happy to stay put at United, even though he may not win that much game time for the remainder of the campaign.

United have also been in the headlines off the pitch quite often in recent years too, with speculation about what's happening behind the scenes previously rife.

But Diallo doesn't seem to be put off by that - and the Red Devils are also keen to see the Ivorian stay at the club beyond the end of the January window.

Plenty of the clubs are likely to be interested in the 21-year-old if he was made available, including the Black Cats, but a move doesn't look set to materialise anytime soon.

Amad Diallo may regret taking Manchester United stance

Diallo needs to be winning as much game time as possible at 21.

However, he probably isn't going to get that at Old Trafford.

Even if he does start winning more game time, he's unlikely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Red Devils and that could negatively affect his development.

This is why he needs to push for a loan move away if possible, before potentially making a permanent exit in the summer if he isn't going to be a vital first-teamer for United in the long term.

A move away doesn't seem likely at the moment though.