Highlights Leicester City need to offload players before pursuing a move for Stefano Sensi from Inter Milan.

Inter are open to offloading Sensi.

The midfielder is keen on a switch to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City still need to offload players before making a move for Inter Milan's Stefano Sensi, according to an update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Foxes are currently in a strong position to go on and secure promotion to the Premier League - and it looks as though they are already preparing for the top flight by potentially recruiting Sensi.

Sitting at the top of the Championship table, they can be content with where they are despite their loss against Coventry City last weekend, but securing some January transfer business may reduce the amount they have to do in the market during the summer window.

During the previous window, they offloaded plenty of players, including Harvey Barnes, Timothy Castagne and James Madison, all of whom commanded large fees.

Some of this money was utilised on summer additions, with Enzo Maresca having the opportunity to put his stamp on the Foxes' squad.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Although they brought in four players on loan, they also spent a fair amount, with Harry Winks, Tom Cannon, Conor Coady, Stephy Mavididi and Mads Hermansen unlikely to have been cheap considering the quality they have.

The likes of Hermansen, Winks and Mavididi have been crucial - but the arrival of these permanent players may have limited the amount Leicester can do in January.

Fabrizio Romano on Stefano Sensi to Leicester City

Romano didn't just reveal that Leicester need to offload players before they sign Sensi.

However, the Foxes are working on a deal for the Inter player at this point, with Leicester boss Maresca desperate to bring him to the King Power Stadium.

In a boost for Maresca, the midfielder is keen to join the second-tier league leaders.

Not only this, but Inter are prepared to offload him permanently as well, which could give Leicester the opportunity to tie him down for the long term.

Leicester City should seriously consider Stefano Sensi deal

It would be difficult to see too many players departing the King Power Stadium this month considering Maresca may want to retain stability and depth.

However, they do have some players that they may be able to offload, including Danny Ward who hasn't been able to force his way into Maresca's plans.

Harry Souttar may also be a player that's sold considering his lack of first-team minutes this term - and Dennis Praet is a player the Foxes may be able to cope without despite his obvious quality.

With these players potentially able to be sold, Leicester should seriously consider signing Sensi who would be an excellent player to have at this level.

He may operate in a deep midfield role - but he can also contribute a huge amount going forward.