Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Ipswich Town are interested in signing Hull City’s Jaden Philogene.

The winger is attracting interest from a number of clubs following an impressive campaign in the Championship.

The 22-year-old joined the Tigers last summer from Aston Villa, and went on to feature 32 times in the second division (all stats from Fbref).

Philogene contributed 12 goals and six assists, as the Yorkshire outfit narrowly missed out on a play-off place by coming seventh in the table.

His performances have led to speculation over his future at the MKM Stadium, with the youngster having a contract with Hull until the summer of 2026.

Jaden Philogene's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.38 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.24 Shots 3.69 Assists 0.19 Expected assists (xAG) 0.19 npxG + xAG 0.43 Shot-creating actions 4.04

Ipswich Town’s Jaden Philogene interest

Romano has revealed that Ipswich are the latest club to join the race to sign the Hull star this summer.

However, he has warned that the player could still end up back at Aston Villa due to the nature of the Midlands outfit’s buy-back clause.

"There is also interest from several Premier League clubs, especially from West Ham and Ipswich Town,” said Romano, via the Here We Go podcast.

“These two clubs have already reached out to the player's side to understand the conditions of the deal in this case.

"Remember that the player, in the future, will have a possibility to return to Aston Villa.

“Villa have a matching clause into the contract of Philogene, so they have the possibility in the future to bring the player back.

"Let's see what's going to happen in terms of negotiations, but for sure, it's going to be one to watch in the next few weeks."

It was previously reported that Aston Villa have a buy-back clause for Philogene that would become active if the club gained promotion to the Premier League.

It has been claimed that this clause is worth £15 million, which is considerably more than the £5 million paid to sign the player in 2023.

Hull’s summer transfer plans

Hull will be hoping to keep together as much of their squad as they can, with the likes of Barcelona, Southampton and West Ham also being credited with interest in Philogene.

Ipswich are one of a number of clubs who have also been linked with a move for Jacob Greaves, with it being reported a £10 million bid has been made by the Tractor Boys.

Tim Walter has arrived as the new Hull manager, and he will also be keen to bring in fresh faces to strengthen ahead of a potential promotion push next year.

The Tigers missed out on a top six finish by three points under Liam Rosenior last season, so will be aiming to go one better in 2025.

Philogene interest will be difficult to fend off

More and more clubs are emerging with an interest in Philogene, which will only make it increasingly difficult for Hull to hold onto the player.

Losing him and Greaves would be a huge loss of talent for Walter’s squad, especially with the names that have already departed this summer due to the end of their loan spells.

Hull should be able to earn an eight-figure sum from both players if they are sold, which is a silver lining as that money could be put to great use if spent wisely.

It is possible for Hull to strengthen their overall squad with the £20 to 30 million they might get for these two players, but there is also the risk that incomings won’t have the desired impact, which the club will have to weigh up heavily this summer.