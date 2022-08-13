Fabrizio Romano reveals further details of Nottingham Forest, Watford deal with key step completed

Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis has reportedly completed his medical and is set to sign a four-year deal at Nottingham Forest as he closes in on a £15 million move to the Premier League club.

The two clubs swapped places over the summer, with the Hornets relegated to the Championship and Forest promoted, and Dennis is now set to join the Reds.

The 24-year-old was absent from Rob Edwards’ squad as Watford claimed an impressive 1-0 victory over Burnley yesterday and it now seems just a matter of time before he is announced by the City Ground outfit.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Dennis completed his medical on Friday evening and is set to sign a four-year deal with Forest.

A fee of around £15 million is said to have been agreed (John Percy, The Telegraph) for the forward.

Watford have moved quickly to try and secure a replacement. Reports have indicated that Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis is on course to join the Championship club.

The Verdict

Dennis still has four years left to run on his Watford contract so it is not a huge surprise that his deal at Forest will take him to 2026 as well.

The 24-year-old did not look out of place in the top flight last season and deserves a move back there.

Keeping hold of both him and Ismaila Sarr would’ve been a dream scenario but £15 represents a good return on a player that arrived for a fee of around £3 million just last summer.

With Davis set to arrive and the likes of Sarr, Joao Pedro, Vakoun Bayo, and Rey Manaj at the club, Edwards is hardly going to be short of forward options.

