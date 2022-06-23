Fabrizio Romano reveals fresh details as Burnley player closes in on Premier League move

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has signed a four-year contract with Newcastle United after completing a medical with the Magpies on Thursday morning, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

News emerged earlier in the week that Eddie Howe was closing in on the addition of the 30-year-old to provide fresh competition to Martin Dubravka in-between the sticks at St. James Park.

Despite high figures being banded around for Pope’s services earlier in the summer, it has been reported by people including Sky Sports’ Keith Downie that the Clarets will receive just £10 million for the services of the England international.

Pope joined the Lancashire outfit in 2016, having made 33 league appearances for Charlton Athletic in his early career – all of them coming in the Championship.

He became the first-choice stopper at Turf Moor under Sean Dyche during the 2017-18 season, with previous regular Tom Heaton suffering a long-term shoulder injury.

After reverting to being Heaton’s understudy throughout the 2018-19 campaign, Pope graduated to permanent first-choice under Dyche in August 2019, with his form since then earning him eight caps for England.

The Verdict

Burnley fans will no doubt be disappointed with the fee that the club have received for Pope, but for a 30-year-old in the last year of his contract, it was never going to be astronomical.

Newcastle are getting a player for a bargain fee who can step into Eddie Howe’s side and make a difference – not that that will make Burnley supporters feel better of course.

Attentions for Vincent Kompany will now turn to sourcing Pope’s replacement at Turf Moor – and that may be an outside figure even though they already have Bailey Peacock-Farrell potentially ready to take his chance.

Whoever does arrive at the Clarets though has big shoes to fill because of Pope’s imminent departure, but Kompany may be able to attract someone with considerable talent due to his reputation.