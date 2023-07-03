Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal's pursuit of Romeo Lavia will be dependent on whether Thomas Partey seals an exit from the Emirates Stadium.

Partey has reportedly informed manager Mikel Arteta that he wishes to leave the club this summer - and the Gunners are seemingly happy to let him go.

There has already been plenty happening in the club's midfield department this summer, with Granit Xhaka potentially set to leave, Declan Rice being heavily linked along with Lavia, Ainsley Maitland-Niles departing and Partey now potentially on his way out.

Who is interested in Romeo Lavia?

There isn't a shortage of interest in Lavia, who has attracted the attention of some of England's best sides.

The Gunners are interested as already stated - and Liverpool are also believed to hold an interest in the Saints' star - who looks destined for a return to the Premier League despite his side's relegation in May.

Chelsea are another side reported to be in the race - but it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to part with a sizeable fee considering how much they have spent in recent windows.

The Saints are believed to be holding out for a fee of around £50m, which is a sizeable amount for someone of Lavia's age.

Should Arsenal continue their pursuit of Romeo Lavia?

Although the Gunners have qualified for the Champions League and have probably secured a decent amount of revenue for that, they need to ensure they are balancing the books and guaranteeing themselves a healthy long-term future.

With this in mind, it would make sense for them to part ways with Partey and bring in a fee for him before potentially launching a pursuit of Lavia.

You feel Lavia is the type of player they should be looking at though - because he's only 19 at this stage and has the ability to become a much, much better player in the coming years.

The only way he will be able to fulfil his potential is if he gets enough game time though, so he needs to be a key part of Arteta's plans if the Gunners are to benefit hugely from recruiting him.

Rice and Lavia would be excellent additions to their midfield though, with the former able to be a real game-changer in the middle of the park and the latter clearly having the ability to play regularly in the top tier.