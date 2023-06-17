Juventus have opened talks to sign Leicester City right-back Timothy Castagne, according to an update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian full-back is one player who could be set for a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer as he continues to attract interest from elsewhere, with sides from the Premier League believed to be interested in luring him back to the top flight.

But he will be just one of several players who will attract interest this summer, with teammates James Maddison and Harvey Barnes both being linked with a move away from the Midlands side already.

These links come as no surprise following the Foxes' relegation, with teams likely to be interested in securing cut-price deals for big stars who have been relegated including Castagne, Barnes and Maddison, all of whom are arguably good enough to make the step back up.

Who else is interested in Timothy Castagne?

Arsenal have been linked with the 27-year-old - but Fabrizio Romano believes a bid is yet to come in for the Gunners.

They already have a couple of right-backs at their disposal so it would be difficult to see the Belgian at the top of their list at this stage, but the Foxes will surely be braced for a bid from Mikel Arteta's men.

AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Fulham are also believed to be interested - and the full-back may fancy his chances of securing a starting spot at those three destinations than the Emirates.

Is Timothy Castagne keen on Juventus move? How much will Timothy Castagne cost?

Castagne is believed to be keen on the move - but it remains to be seen whether the Italian top-tier side will pay the money needed to lure him to Turin.

€15m is his price tag at this stage, according to Romano. Massimiliano Allegri's budget will surely be a lot bigger than that, but it remains to be seen whether he wants to devote some of these funds to a potential Castagne deal.

Where should Timothy Castagne go?

At 27, Castagne shouldn't be looking to sit on the bench at any point and that's why he will need to seek reassurances about his game time if he did make the move to Italy.

One big reason why he may make this move is because he has already spent time playing in Italy before, plying his trade for Atalanta before making the move to the King Power Stadium back in 2020.

A move to the Emirates is a bit of a risk for him. Arteta's side may be on the rise - but he isn't guaranteed to secure much game time and because of this, he should be looking to reject the North London side.

If he's guaranteed to start at Bournemouth, Fulham and Palace, he should actively consider a switch but none of those three teams are guaranteed to be successful next season.

The Cottagers may have shown real promise under Marco Silva - but plenty of teams could be in a relegation battle next season and they could be one of those clubs.

Castagne won't want to suffer back-to-back relegations and find himself in the same situation next year, so he will need to consider his options carefully.