Fabrizio Romano believes AS Roma still want to sign Leeds United loanee Diego Llorente this summer, but not for the pre-agreed €18m price tag.

The Whites made a number of major decisions in the January window, to not only strengthen the quality of their first-team, but also allowing others to depart the club.

Llorente was among those, as he headed to Jose Mourinho's Roma on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season.

How did Llorente get on with Roma?

Roma's season is now over, following a 2-1 win over Spezia on Sunday. Llorente had a somewhat injury hit spell during his time in Italy, but still managed 12 appearances for Roma, including three in the Europa League, one of which came in the final with defeat to Sevilla.

Llorente signed a new deal at Elland Road shortly before going to Roma, but is now likely to leave the club with their relegation confirmed.

Last month, Italian outlet Voce Giallorossa (via Sport Witness) reported that the Serie A side are “intent” on wanting the 29-year-old for next season.

Could Roma sign Llorente?

Romano is now reporting that Roma are still keen to sign Llorente this summer, but not for the January agreed price tag, he said: "AS Roma are happy with Diego Llorente but €18m buy clause from Leeds is now considered too expensive."

Some reports emerged, after the deal was struck, that Mourinho’s side don’t want to spend more than €10million (£8.8m) to bring in the Spanish international centre-back.

It is unclear what impact Llorente's injury woes and Leeds' relegation will have had on those claims surrounding a potential fee.

Leeds had been hoping to recoup much of the reported £18million paid in the summer of 2020 to bring Llorente to the club from Real Sociedad.

Should Leeds sell Llorente?

Llorente has largely impressed for Roma in what is a settled and more functional defensive unit, which is no real surprise.

However, he had been terribly out of form with Leeds prior to that, and they should still look to cash-in to help raise funds for their Championship promotion push next season.

It will come as frustration for Leeds to hear that Roma don't want to buy at the pre-agreed price point, but they also can't be too picky in this situation and should sell the defender as soon as possible. He could help them sign a younger, more athletic centre-back for the second tier.