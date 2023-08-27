Highlights Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Glen Kamara from Rangers, with negotiations in the final stages.

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post was first to report Leeds' interest in the Finnish international. He claims he could yet be signed on top of Ethan Ampadu to bolster their midfield further. Leeds have seen Marc Roca, Weston McKennie, Adam Forshaw, and Tyler Adams depart the club this summer.

Dean Jones of GIVEMESPORT, reported that the Whites, along with fellow Championship rivals Southampton, are keen on the 27-year-old for a fee around the £5 million mark.

The link has been around for some time, and refused to go away, with Daniel Farke keen to sign the central-midfielder to bolster his midfield options.

Now, the Whites may not be that far off from wrapping it up, as according to Football Insider, they have agreed conditions with the player regarding personal terms, and all that was left was to agree a deal with the Scottish giants.

Should they seal the move, the Championship side will have beaten up to 10 clubs to secure his signature, according to Football Insider. Two of those have been revealed, with competition from Coventry City and Middlesbrough emerging earlier this week.

What's the latest regarding Leeds United's pursuit of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara?

Leeds are now in pole position for his signature, with Fabrizio Romano reporting a deal is close to completion for the Whites.

Romano said: "Leeds United have submitted official bid for Glen Kamara. Negotiations now at the final stages with Rangers.

"Deal expected to be completed next week, player has already accepted."

According to reports earlier in the week from the Scottish Sun, a £5.5 million deal has been agreed with Rangers for Kamara.

Kamara has played 52 times for the Finland national team and had been regularly featuring at club level with Rangers before Michael Beale arrived as head coach back in December. He racked up over 50 appearances in each of the previous two full seasons, but following the new boss' arrival from QPR he did not select Kamara in the starting 11 as often.

The Arsenal academy product has been with Rangers since 2019, and is now set to depart, having made 193 appearances for the club, contributing to 20 goals and assists in the process.

Will Kamara be a good signing for Leeds?

Kamara will be an excellent addition into Leeds’ midfield. Departures have meant adding quality in this area is imperative, with Leeds stretched thin currently. The dearth of options available to Farke include Ampadu, Archie Gray, Darko Gyabi, Lewis Bate, and Jamie Shackleton; but all are aged 23 and under.

Kamara has an athletic build, and is fairly strong, but more than anything is someone who knows how to look after the ball in midfield. He also adds experience as well as the technical quality and combativeness to slot in at the base of Farke’s midfield duo.

The 27-year-old has recently lost his way at Rangers, but at his best is a midfielder capable of controlling the tempo and dictating from deep. He would be a fantastic addition to come in as part of a new-look pivot and take the burden of playing a full season in the second tier away from 17-year-old Archie Gray, who has started every game so far.

He is mobile and a good all-rounder in central-midfield, and with Leeds in need of at least one more body to ease the pressure on players like Gray, and potentially offer them guidance as well - it's been a no-brainer addition for the Whites all summer.