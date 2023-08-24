Highlights Blackburn Rovers have had a steady start to the Championship season despite losing Ben Brereton-Diaz in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Brighton's highly-rated Andrew Moran is set to join Blackburn on loan.

The Brighton youngster is set for a medical with the club said to be booked for Friday.

It has been a steady start to life in the Championship this season for Blackburn Rovers.

Considering that the club lost Ben Brereton-Diaz in the summer, it was always going to be interesting to see how Rovers coped without the Chilean, and so far, they look like a team having to adjust.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side won their league opener, for example, but since then, have drawn 2-2 with Rotherham, and lost 2-1 at home to Hull City.

It's Watford up next for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side this weekend, away at Vicarage Road in what should be another good test for the Dane and his side.

it may be that Rovers have an extra forward at their disposal for the clash with the Hornets, though.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Blackburn Rovers transfer

That is the case according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, who has exclusively revealed that highly-rated Brighton and Hove Albion prospect Andrew Moran is set to join the Championship side soon.

Romano claims that Moran has a medical booked for Friday, and that the young player had offers from Germany and the Netherlands.

These were rejected, though, due to Brighton being keen to send him to Ewood Park due to Jon Dahl Tomasson's possession-based style of play.

Who is Andrew Moran?

Andrew Moran is a 19-year-old currently playing his football for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Indeed, he has been at the club since 2020, when he joined from Irish second tier side Bray Wanderers.

Since then, he has performed very well for Brighton's under-18 and under-21 sides, scoring plenty of goals and registering plenty of assists.

Moran also has three senior appearances for the Seagulls to his name.

According to Transfermarkt, he has played across the attack during his career, too, having played as an attacking midfielder or centre forward predominantly, but also on the left and right out wide.

Moran is also capped by the Republic of Ireland's under-21 side.

Would this be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

This would certainly be an interesting move for Blackburn Rovers were they to get it done.

Following Ben Brereton-Diaz's exit, the club had a gaping hole in their squad to replace, and although they have signed Niall Ennis and Arnor Sigurdsson, it seems better to add multiple attacking players rather than just one in order to try and spread out those missing goals.

It is not just Brereton-Diaz that Rovers have lost, either, with Bradley Dack having also left the club this summer.

The only concern you have is where Moran fits in at Blackburn if he does go there.

In attacking midfield, for example, the club have summer signing Sigurdsson and Sammie Szmodics available, whilst in the middle, Sam Gallagher and Niall Ennis would be more senior options.

Perhaps, given his versatility, Moran would find his way into the attack somehow, though.