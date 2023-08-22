Highlights Birmingham City have had a strong start to the season with three wins and one draw in all competitions so far.

Lukas Jutkiewicz, an experienced forward, has played a small but important role in the team's early success, scoring two goals despite limited playing time.

As a result of those goals, Fabrizio Romano was light-heartedly asked about the potential of a Saudi Arabia transfer for the experienced forward.

After a busy summer behind the scenes at the club with new ownership and plenty of transfer activity, Birmingham City have had an excellent start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Indeed, with three matches played, the Blues have won twice and drawn once, putting them on seven points and in fourth place at this early stage of the season.

John Eustace's side are also through to the second round of the EFL Cup, making it four unbeaten for the Blues boss so far.

One player to have played a small but key part in that early success is experienced forward Lukas Jutkiewicz, who has gotten on the scoresheet twice for the club already this season.

This comes despite not having played many minutes at all.

The experienced forward netted the winner at home against Leeds having played just two minutes, for example, and also got on the scoresheet away at Bristol having played just 16.

Fabrizio Romano reacts to Lukas Jutkiewicz to Saudi Arabia question

That fine goalscoring start to the season led to a slight tongue-in-cheek question being aimed at Fabrizio Romano during a recent livestream on the 'Mark Goldbridge's That's Football' YouTube channel.

Indeed, presenter Will Brazier, a Blues fan, in a light-hearted exchange asked Romano whether or not there was Saudi interest in Jutkiewicz after his two goals so far this season.

"I'm actually worried about the other way now," Brazier told Romano on Mark Goldbridge That's Football!

"Any rumours of Lukas Jutkiewicz going out to Saudi Arabia? Are they coming in for him after two goals already this season?"

Romano replied, with a smile: "Nah, at the moment, no, at the moment, no. Don't worry."

Romano also confirmed he had no news on any fresh Blues incomings as of yet.

Could Lukas Jutkiewicz leave Birmingham City?

Although the question regarding his exit to Saudi Arabia was quite light-hearted and a bit of fun, it is not the first time this summer that the experienced forward has been discussed alongside a Birmingham City exit.

Indeed, earlier this summer it was claimed that Birmingham City could potentially allow Jutkiewicz, or his teammate, Scott Hogan, to leave the club.

That was according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who earlier this month reported that the Blues were open to moving out their big-earning strikers.

Both players are said to be on healthy contracts at St Andrews, and therefore, moving them on would benefit the Blues financially.

The fact that the players are on such good contracts does make it harder to move them on, though, as offers elsewhere are unlikely to match what they are currently earning at St Andrews.

How long does Lukas Jutkiewicz have left on his Birmingham City contract?

If Birmingham City are keen to further refresh their forward line, though, they may not have to wait too much longer to do so.

That is because Lukas Jutkiewicz is only contracted at the club until the summer of 2024, meaning he has now entered the final year of his contract.