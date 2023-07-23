Liverpool and Chelsea are in the race to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton and he will cost a fee of close to £50 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Southampton have yet to see any high-profile names leave the club so far, but interest is definitely there as numerous players are being touted by teams from the Premier League or abroad.

James Ward-Prowse is among those, as is Lavia. The 19-year-old joined Southampton for a reported fee of around £14 million from Manchester City last summer.

He has impressed on the south coast and was a mainstay in the Southampton team that were relegated last season. Lavia has returned to the club this summer, with pre-season preparations underway.

It is unclear how much longer Lavia will be a Southampton player, but the Belgian international made 34 appearances in his first full season as a professional player.

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old. While Liverpool have have had the strongest interest so far, as they look at potential midfield options. This could ensue a bidding war, which would naturally benefit Russell Martin's side.

It has also been stated that Southampton need to sell Lavia this summer. That's according to Football Insider who believe that the defensive-midfielder is seen as one of the most sellable assets at the club after their relegation from the Premier League.

What is the latest Romeo Lavia transfer news amid Liverpool and Chelsea interest?

Fabrizio Romano has spoken to Caught Offside, where he outlined the latest situation regarding Liverpool's pursuit of Lavia, and Chelsea's emerging interest in a player rated at around £50 million.

Romano said: “Jordan Henderson to Al Ettifaq is now almost a done deal - a verbal agreement was already in place and I can now also confirm that the player did his medical on Friday night.

"The deal will be signed next week, so it’s almost completed - Henderson will is leaving Liverpool

“Staying with Liverpool, they keep working on Romeo Lavia.

"Nothing is advanced in terms of bids or club to club negotiations – still, contacts are taking place with the player’s agents and they are trying to understand the final price tag.

"Southampton always wanted around £50 million, but Liverpool are hoping for a different fee. He’s not their only target, but he is a concrete one, and Liverpool are still there.

“Jurgen Klopp has hinted that things will happen before the end of the summer, and while it’s impossible to predict the exact number of signings, Liverpool will be busy for sure, it just depends on opportunities.

“Chelsea are also following the Lavia situation due to the connection with Joe Shields, one of the Chelsea directors, but it’s not linked to the Moises Caicedo deal. Caicedo remains the priority for Chelsea, but Shields had Lavia at Southampton and Manchester City, so he knows the player well and there is a good connection there.”

Should Lavia join Liverpool or Chelsea?

Lavia is a very gifted player, but Liverpool appears to be the best destination for him right now, given the revamp in midfield.

Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo would be the likely starters for Chelsea, and so he may be afforded more opportunities under Klopp in his three-man midfield.

Lavia is an excellent player and it is expected he will reach new levels when playing for a better side next season.

He will also give Southampton a nice wedge of cash to play with, should they receive anywhere near the £50 million valuation Romano alludes to.