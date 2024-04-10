Highlights Crysencio Summerville has been a key player for Leeds United in their push for promotion with impressive stats.

Liverpool, Newcastle United, and AC Milan are all monitoring Summerville's future, with Leeds setting a £45 million asking price.

The club's promotion could determine Summerville's future, with potential talks for a new deal if they stay in the Championship.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Crysencio Summerville.

The Leeds United star has been a standout figure for the side in the Championship this season.

The Dutchman has been crucial to their promotion push, contributing 17 goals and eight assists from 38 appearances (all stats from Fbref).

Crysencio Summerville's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.41 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.34 Shots 3.35 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.31 npxG + xAG 0.66 Shot-creating actions 6.17

This has led to speculation over his future at Elland Road, especially if the club fails in its goal to earn a place back in the Premier League.

It has been reported that the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and AC Milan are all keeping tabs on the forward ahead of the summer window.

Romano has claimed that there are a number of clubs circling the Leeds winger, but that nothing has reached an advanced stage just yet.

He believes that clubs will push to make a deal, meaning the Yorkshire outfit will have a decision to make over Summerville’s future this summer.

“Crysencio Summerville – I’ve been asked by some fans about links with Liverpool and others, and for sure many, really many clubs are monitoring Crysencio Summerville ahead of this summer,” said Romano, via the Daily Briefing.

“At the moment I’m told there’s nothing advanced with anyone, but interest will be there.

“Clubs will push, then it will be up to Leeds United to make a decision in the summer.”

It has been claimed that Leeds have set a £45 million asking price for Summerville amid speculation over his future.

Liverpool are searching for a new manager for next season, so it remains to be seen whether the new coach will push for the signing of the 22-year-old.

Eddie Howe will be hoping to strengthen his Magpies’ squad after an underwhelming campaign in which they have fallen out of Champions League qualification contention.

Meanwhile, AC Milan reportedly see Summerville as a potential replacement for Rafael Leao, who has been linked with a move to PSG.

Crysencio Summeville transfer cost

Summerville signed for Leeds in September 2020 from Eredivisie side Feyenoord in a deal worth £1.3 million.

He made 34 appearances in the Premier League across three seasons before the club suffered relegation to the Championship last year.

The Whites are now fighting for promotion straight back to the top flight, but suffered a blow on Tuesday night as they drew 0-0 against Sunderland.

They currently sit second in the table, but a victory for Ipswich Town on Wednesday evening will see Daniel Farke’s side drop out of the top two.

Promotion will be key to Summerville’s future

Leeds did well to keep Summeville last year following their relegation, and that has proven a masterstroke given his importance to the team.

However, failure to gain promotion could be the end of his time at Elland Road, as the opportunity to move to top flight football will be tempting.

It has been claimed that Leeds are hoping to hold talks over a new deal with the player to stave off interest.

But it is difficult to imagine him signing such terms if the club remains in the Championship for another year.