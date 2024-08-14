Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Leeds United’s transfer pursuit of Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe.

The Whites are searching for a replacement to Crysencio Summerville before the window shuts later this month.

The winger made the switch to West Ham in a deal worth £25 million, according to the BBC, after an exit clause was triggered in his contract following Leeds' failure to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, as they were downed by Southampton at Wembley in the Championship play-off final back in May.

Rowe meanwhile enjoyed a breakout campaign last year in Norfolk, and was a key part of the Norwich side that ended up losing to Leeds in the play-off semi-finals.

According to Foot Mercato, AS Monaco are also in contention for the 21-year-old, whose contract expires in 2025 but has the option for an extra 12 months.

Jonathan Rowe's Norwich City selected stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.53 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.23 Shots 2.47 Assists 0.09 Expected assists (xAG) 0.08 npxG + xAG 0.31 Shot-creating actions 2.96

Romano has revealed that Leeds are still keeping tabs on the situation surrounding Rowe, but that completing a deal this summer won’t be easy.

He believes that this transfer could go down to the wire, with just over two weeks remaining in the market.

“Yeah, Leeds are still considering this possibility,” said Romano, via Give Me Sport.

“To be honest, it’s not an easy one, but potentially yes.

“To answer your question, there is still a chance to try again in this moment.

“Again, it is not considered super easy, but I would keep the doors open for this one until the end of the window.”

It has previously been reported by Football Insider that Leeds had a verbal offer worth £7 million that Norwich immediately turned down, with the Canaries setting a £15 million asking price.

Marseille were also in the mix to sign the forward, with Sky Sports claiming that an £8 million bid was made by the Ligue 1 outfit, but L’Equipe have since written that they are now no longer in the running after this offer was rejected.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are also considering an approach for Stoke City’s Million Manhoef as a potential alternative to Rowe, which comes just over six months after the Dutchman arrived in the Championship from Eredivisie outfit Vitesse.

Jonathan Rowe’s importance to Norwich City

Rowe scored 12 goals from 32 appearances in the regular Championship campaign last year (all stats from Fbref).

The winger proved himself as a key part of David Wagner’s side as they earned a sixth place finish in the table.

However, he was absent from the matchday squad for the Canaries’ 2-0 loss to Oxford United last weekend in their opening game of the new season amid this speculation over his future, pulling out on the morning of the fixture.

Norwich have until 30 August to finalise the situation surrounding Rowe before the market shuts until January.

Norwich City need to hold firm on Jonathan Rowe asking price

The £15 million asking price that has seemingly been set by Norwich is more than fair, and the club should hold firm on that stance.

Norwich have already lost Gabriel Sara and Adam Idah this summer, so losing another attacking option would hurt Johannes Hoff Thorup’s squad.

Rowe is also an academy graduate with a lot of potential, so there is no need to lower their demands in order to get a deal done.

Selling to Leeds would also hurt their promotion chances while boosting their rivals, so it makes a lot of sense that they are making this as difficult a deal as possible to complete.