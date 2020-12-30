Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update on Manchester United’s transfer interest in EFL star

Manchester United have been monitoring Norwich City’s Max Aarons for some time, although they have not yet made a bid for the right-back.

Manchester United have Max Aarons in their radar by months and he’s appreciated. No official bid or anything advanced at the moment, he’s not close to join #mufc now. 🔴 Moises Caicedo: it’s up to Man Utd. Contacts on but no decision made yet. Other clubs also interested. 🇪🇨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2020

The 20-year-old has been outstanding for the Canaries since breaking into the team, starring under Daniel Farke as the team won promotion in the 18/19 campaign, whilst he was one of few positives in the Premier League last season for the Yellows.

Aarons’ performances in the top-flight caught the eye of several elite clubs, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich tracking the full-back in the summer.

A move didn’t happen though, with the England youth international featuring in every game to help Norwich to the top of the Championship as they approach the halfway mark.

And, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Aarons has been on the radar of the Red Devils this season, but negotiations have not yet taken place with the Norfolk outfit.

The verdict

In truth, it’s no surprise to see United are keeping tabs on Aarons, because the youngster has been brilliant for a few years now.

Given his age, signing the right-back would be a wise long-term investment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it would mean they have that position sorted for the next decade with Aaron Wan-Bissaka also at the club.

From Norwich’s perspective, it seems a matter of time before Aarons leaves, but they will be confident of keeping him at Carrow Road until the summer, when the former Luton man may leave as a promotion winner.

