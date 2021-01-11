Football journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Norwich City defender Max Aarons, with the Italian tweeting that the player has been scouted but is not in talks with the Red Devils.

The future of Aarons at Carrow Road has been the subject of debate for much of the current season after Barcelona failed to secure the signing of the attacking full back during the summer transfer window, after they showed strong interest in signing the youngster before opting to bring in Ajax’s Sergino Dest instead.

More recently the player has been tipped as a Manchester United transfer target despite Norwich’s previous insistence that they will ignore offers for the 21-year-old and their other prized assets, Emiliano Buendia and Todd Cantwell this month.

Now, the ever reliable Romano has provided an update on the Premier League club’s pursuit of the player after he posted the following update on Twitter:

To be clear about Manchester United plans: Boubakary Soumaré and Max Aarons have been ‘scouted’, they’re appreciated but *no* talks have been opened to sign them in January. 🔴 #MUFC Lille ask €35m to sell Soumaré and Man Utd never made inquiry/planned to sign him right now. ⛔️ https://t.co/Lq0IbzCy5G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2021

16 questions about Daniel Farke that Norwich fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 What month was Farke born? August September October November

Aarons currently has three years remaining on his current contract with the Championship club and has become a key figure at the club after making his debut back in 2018, making a total of 107 appearances since.

The Verdict

This will just be a case as business as usual for Norwich who now seem set to hold onto their player despite rising interest and speculation from elsewhere.

If Aarons does indeed leave the club at the end of the current campaign, it would be for a substantial fee, with the young defender sure to be in with a chance of making the England squad if his form continues in it’s current vein.

It’s a matter of time before he departs but at least it seems he is willing to stay put and help the club fight for promotion back to the Premier League, with the player having handled the speculation amicably in recent months.

For now his focus will be on getting back to the top with his boyhood club, the opportunity to move onto a bigger stage can come later.