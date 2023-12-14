Highlights No agreement has been reached with Will Still as Sunderland manager.

Another top target is being considered for the role.

Mike Dodds is currently performing well as an interim coach.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the potential appointment of Will Still as Sunderland manager.

Sunderland are currently searching for a new manager following the departure of Tony Mowbray earlier this month.

The Black Cats are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League having missed out on a place in the top flight last year after losing to Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals.

Still has been heavily linked with the role, with it being reported that the Reims manager held positive talks with the Wearside outfit regarding the vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

However, it is understood that the Ligue 1 side are unlikely to want to part ways with the 31-year-old, casting doubt over whether a deal can be agreed to appoint him.

Romano: “Another name in the list”

Romano has provided a fresh update on the latest developments behind the scenes at Sunderland in their search for a new manager.

The journalist has claimed that no agreement has been reached with Still yet, and that another top target is also on their shortlist to replace Mowbray.

“Understand nothing has been agreed or done between Sunderland and Reims manager Will Still,” wrote Romano, via Twitter.

“Sunderland keep working on new head coach but they’ve another name in the list as top target now.

“Talks ongoing.”

Mike Dodds is currently in charge of the Black Cats on a temporary basis, having taken the reins of the first team squad in the aftermath of Mowbray’s departure.

He has so far overseen two games as manager, winning games against promotion rivals West Brom and Leeds United.

The Wearside outfit will be aiming to earn another top six finish this year, having come sixth in the previous campaign.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently sixth in the Championship table, as they look to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The club was last in the top flight in 2017, but have ambitions to make a return sooner rather than later.

Related 3 Will Still alternatives Sunderland AFC must consider if deal cannot be struck The potential candidates Sunderland should look to appoint as manager if Will Still deal fails to materialise

It remains to be seen who will be appointed as Mowbray’s successor, but Dodds has bought the club some time with his performance as an interim coach.

Next up for Sunderland is a clash with Bristol City on 16 December.

Sunderland playing a patient game in replacing Mowbray

The departure of Mowbray was done so swiftly and suddenly that it was surprising when an immediate replacement wasn’t already lined up.

However, replacing the 60-year-old is proving more difficult than they likely imagined.

Fortunately for the Black Cats, Dodds is performing well as an interim, which has allowed the club to be a little more patient in their approach to hiring someone.

These two results against West Brom and Leeds could prove crucial come the end of the campaign for reasons behind just getting six points.