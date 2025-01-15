Sunderland and Burnley face competition to sign Daniel Cummings from Celtic from West Ham and Brighton.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two Premier League clubs are eyeing a move for the 18-year-old amid uncertainty over his future.

The Scot has earned a reputation as a promising young forward, but has yet to make his breakthrough with the Premiership side.

He is out of contract this summer, raising question marks over his immediate future with the Glasgow outfit.

Daniel Cummings transfer latest

It was originally reported in December by the Daily Mail that Sunderland and Burnley have an interest in the teenager amid his contract stand-off with Celtic.

West Ham and Brighton are now also monitoring the situation, with uncertainty surrounding Cummings.

The forward has impressed many with his performances at underage level, having scored 24 times in all competition this season from 24 appearances.

Related Tom Cannon's career goal record as Sheffield United and Sunderland battle to sign him FLW outline the career and goal record of Tom Cannon amid links to Sunderland and Sheffield United.

The likes of Brentford, Wolves, Fulham and Ipswich Town have also been mentioned as clubs with an interest in the forward, while Celtic are pushing to try and get the player to renew his deal to stay at the club.

Sunderland and Burnley are both in the mix for automatic promotion from the Championship this season, so could look to bolster their chances by adding to their attacking firepower this January.

Although it remains to be seen whether a sale could be possible this month, or if a summer move is more likely once the player’s contract expires.

Sunderland and Burnley promotion battle

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 26 +29 53 2 Burnley 26 +22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 +19 52 4 Sunderland 26 +17 50 5 Middlesbrough 26 +11 41 6 West Brom 26 +11 40 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Sunderland are currently fourth in the Championship table, just two points behind second place Burnley.

Both sides are aiming to earn back their status as a Premier League club, with Scott Parker’s squad hoping to do so at the first attempt.

The Black Cats have not been in the top flight since 2017, but Régis Le Bris’ team have impressed many with their performance so far this season.

Leaders Leeds United are one point clear of the Clarets, with 26 games played each.

Cummings signing would be a promising move

There are a number of clubs circling around Cummings, which is a testament to his potential as a player.

Sunderland have built their recruitment strategy around bringing in younger talent, and this would certainly be in line with that.

Burnley could also use some added firepower in attack, so this could be a very promising move for either club if they could pull it off.

But the more competition that comes from the Premier League, the harder it will be to convince him to move to the Championship this January.