Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is currently Tottenham Hotspur's first-choice candidate, according to this morning's Twitter update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League giants are currently on the prowl for a new manager following Antonio Conte's departure, with interim boss Ryan Mason taking charge for the remainder of the campaign.

Although Spurs may target unemployed Naglesmann, they could potentially be in a strong place to approach managers who are currently in work, especially if they wait until after the end of the season to appoint their new man.

Numerous world-class managers including Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, both of whom won the Premier League title at Chelsea, have failed to succeed and that's potentially why Daniel Levy have gone in the opposite direction and considered inexperienced managers.

Tottenham Hotspur's interest in Vincent Kompany and Michael Carrick

90min has reported that Spurs are interested in both Burnley boss Kompany and Middlesbrough manager Carrick, despite the fact they have less than two seasons of managerial experience in England under their belts.

Carrick took caretaker charge of a few Manchester United games, but only arrived at Boro in October. Kompany has a bit more experience on his CV, managing Anderlecht before making the move to Turf Moor last summer.

It has previously been claimed that Kompany was Levy's first-choice option for the Tottenham job, but this latest update from Romano suggests otherwise.

However, the same journalist has also reported that Nagelsmann won't engage in more advanced negotiations with Spurs until he knows who the new Director of Football is going to be, so it will be interesting to see whether this potential move breaks down.

Should Julian Nagelsmann be ahead of Vincent Kompany in the race?

Considering Nagelsmann has managed numerous top-flight clubs including Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern, he probably wouldn't be as daunted by the Tottenham role as Kompany would be.

However, the latter has managed Anderlecht and they aren't exactly a small club. Neither are Burnley.

This is why both names should be under consideration - and the one very good thing about both is the fact they are still young. With this, they could lead Spurs forward for the long term.

A top-quality Director of Football and a decent budget could be key to their success though, because a manager may not be able to change too much without those things in place.

It's good that Levy still has a bit of time before the end of the season to consider his options - and that extra time could help him to make the right appointment.