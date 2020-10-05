Fabrizio Romano provides Manchester United transfer update as club consider deal for EFL star

Manchester United are struggling to agree a deal with Watford for Ismaila Sarr, with the Premier League side hoping to bring him in on loan.

There’s still no agreement between Manchester United and Barcelona for Ousmane Démbélé. Loan offered, #FCB want permanent move or nothing.#MUFC made an inquiry today morning also for Ismaila Sarr but Watford don’t want to sell him on loan – only permanent deal. Same problem. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

As has been well-documented, the Red Devils are chasing a right winger before the deadline and they have been constantly linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

With that transfer seemingly not happening, Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and Watford’s Sarr are thought to have come on the radar of the Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

However, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter that a stumbling block for both deals is the fact that United only want to loan the players initially.

Having missed the start of the Championship season, Sarr has started back-to-back games for Vladimir Ivic despite the speculation surrounding his future.

Even though there is an 11pm deadline tonight for international deals, United have until October 16 to finalise a move for the Senegal international if they can reach an agreement with the Hornets.

The verdict

Watford will have known all summer that they faced a battle to keep hold of Sarr because the 22-year-old is ridiculously talented and has the ability to play at the highest level.

So, this interest will be a worry and whilst the player would surely welcome the move, the Championship side have to get the right fee and a loan without an obligation to buy should never work.

And, with United seemingly growing increasingly desperate, Watford may get the numbers they want before the deadline later this month.

