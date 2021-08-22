Fabrizio Romano provides important update on Amad Diallo’s future amid Sheffield United links

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo reportedly wants to play Premier League football this season, amid interest from Sheffield United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Diallo has been restricted to just eight first-team appearances for Manchester United, since signing for the club back in January 2021 from Italian side Atalanta.

The winger is likely to be behind the likes of Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Daniel James and Mason Greenwood in pecking order at Old Trafford at this moment in time, which has seen him linked with a temporary move away from the club this summer.

Sheffield United have reportedly been keen on a deal to sign Diallo this summer, but Romano’s recent update will come as a blow to Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.

The Blades will have been hoping to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season, but have only picked up a single point from their opening four league matches of this year’s campaign.

Jokanovic’s men are sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, after being beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield Town in their most recent fixture.

Sheffield United are set to return to action in midweek, when they host Derby County in the EFL Cup, where they’ll be looking to pick up a morale-boosting win at Bramall Lane.

Have Sheffield United won or lost more against these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Sheffield United won or lost more against Sheffield Wednesday? Won Lost

The Verdict:

This won’t come as much of a surprise to hear.

Diallo has shown glimpses of his exciting potential whilst with Manchester United, and he could certainly benefit from a loan spell away from Old Trafford, as he looks to further his development with a loan move.

But he’s probably got too much quality to be playing in the Championship, and he could be an asset for a team at a higher level in the Premier League.

It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up this season, but Sheffield United need to now turn their attentions to alternative transfer targets in the near future, as they look to strengthen their squad.