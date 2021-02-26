Fabrizio Romano provides further update as Manchester United, Bayern Munich & Everton monitor EFL star

Everton remain in talks for Norwich City’s Max Aarons, with Bayern Munich reluctant to spend €35m on the right-back.

The England U21 international has established himself as one of the top players in the country in his position, with his performances from the Canaries coming on the back of a decent Premier League campaign for Aarons last season.

Therefore, the 21-year-old is a man in demand, with Manchester United joining the Toffees and the Bavarian giants in keeping tabs on the defender.

Even though Daniel Farke’s men are on course to win promotion back to the top-flight, it seems inevitable that Aarons will leave Carrow Road in the summer.

And, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the situation, as he reiterated Everton’s interest, and suggested Bayern Munich will be priced out if the Yellows’ asking price remains the same.

“Everton want Max Aarons and they’re working on it, confirmed. Manchester United have scouted him and they’ll decide in the coming months. Bayern Münich after opening talks with Norwich are *not* convinced to pay €35m for him.”

The verdict

It seems obvious that Aarons will be off in the summer, and there won’t be many fans who begrudge him a dream move.

He stayed for this season when he could easily have left, but he more importantly didn’t let his standards drop despite the speculation surrounding his future.

Now, Aarons’ focus will be on winning promotion, but he will have a big decision to make in the summer, and it appears Everton could be leading candidates for his signature.

