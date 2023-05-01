Brighton are set to unveil the signing of Watford attacker Joao Pedro with an official announcement now "imminent", according to this morning's update on Twitter from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian's move to the Amex Stadium has been known for days now, with the player even being left out of the Hornets' squad as they travelled up to Wearside to face Sunderland.

A £30m deal is believed to have been agreed between the two sides, with Chris Wilder's side able to generate a sizeable fee for him with his contract at Vicarage Road not expiring until the summer of 2028.

A done deal

According to Romano, all documents have been signed and the player has also undergone a medical, meaning that his move to the south coast is pretty much complete.

It had been reported by the Watford Observer that talks between the two teams had started after the Hornets' defeat against Hull City last month - a result that ended their hopes of securing a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Brighton, who are currently thriving in the top flight, seemingly took full advantage of that with a deal managing to be sorted pretty quickly, with talks managing to be kept under the radar under Romano's exclusive a few days ago.

Is this a good move for all parties?

Wilder's side could have easily started a bidding war for the player considering his quality, but the fact they are managing to get a deal done quickly should give the new manager a decent amount of money to spend during the early stages of the summer.

That could allow them to force their way ahead of other teams to secure their top targets and that could be crucial to their success next season, so striking a deal early is probably a good idea.

Ismaila Sarr could potentially move on as well but with the Senegal international's deal expiring in 2024, interested teams may not want to pay the amount needed to lure him away from Hertfordshire. Selling Pedro guarantees the club a decent amount of revenue.

In terms of Brighton, they are getting a promising player who has played at the top level before and will only get better considering his age.

He will have the chance to get a full pre-season of football under his belt at the Amex, which can only help him to make a good start to life there and that can only benefit the Seagulls.

Pedro, meanwhile, will have the opportunity to ply his trade for a side that are seemingly on the rise under Roberto De Zerbi, who has done an excellent job after taking over from Graham Potter.