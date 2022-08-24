Fabrizio Romano provides further details of Sunderland interest in PSG midfielder

Sunderland have issued a proposal to PSG for the signing of midfielder Edouard Michut, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Earlier this week, Romano reported that Sunderland were in talks with the French champions over a deal for the 19-year-old, who is apparently attracting attention from a number of clubs.

Now it seems as though Sunderland are working hard to get a deal done for the teenager, with an emphasis on securing his services on a long-term deal.

Providing an update on the Black Cats’ pursuit of Michut while speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “There is a proposal from Sunderland. They want to sign the player on a permanent deal and to bring him to the Championship from Paris Saint-Germain. So for Michut, [there] is a possibility to leave Paris Saint-Germain.”

To date, Michut has made eight first-team appearances in all competitions for PSG, although he has yet to feature for the club since the appointment of Christophe Galtier as manager earlier this summer.

There are three years remaining on the midfielder’s contract with PSG, securing his future in the French capital until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather exciting update for those of a Sunderland persuasion.

The fact that there is already a proposal on the table from the Championship club, highlights that they are indeed serious about this deal, and seemingly want it done quick amid interest from elsewhere.

Indeed, the suggestion of a permanent move is encouraging given it too shows the long term ambitions of the club, and means Michut would be a player they can benefit from for many years to come.

With that in mind, this is surely one Sunderland fans will be desperate to keep a close eye on over the next week or so, and it would feel like a big coup for the Black Cats, if they did manage to pull it off.