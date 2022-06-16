Fabrizio Romano outlines Tottenham transfer strategy ahead of potential Middlesbrough negotiation

Tottenham Hotspur are set to turn their attention to the signing of Djed Spence as their fourth transfer addition this summer.

Spurs have already added Ivan Perisisc and Fraser Forster to Antonio Conte’s first team squad.

Their third signing is set to be Yves Bissouma following a £25 million transfer fee agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the North London club are set to turn their attention to the Middlesbrough star once the midfielder’s move to Spurs has been confirmed.

It has been reported earlier this year that it will take a £20 million bid to pry the full back from Boro this summer.

Spence spent the previous Championship campaign with Nottingham Forest on loan, where he became a star player in Steve Cooper’s side.

The 21-year old was an integral part of the team that secured promotion via the play-offs.

However, with only 12 months left on his current contract at the Riverside, it is expected that he will depart Chris Wilder’s side before the transfer window closes.

Despite interest from Forest to retain his services beyond the end of the season, Tottenham now look to have the driving seat in the negotiations over his future.

The Verdict

Spence would be a great addition to Tottenham’s squad as Conte looks to build a side capable of challenging for the biggest honours.

That Spurs captured a Champions League place also makes a move there such an obvious choice for the England underage international.

The chance to work with such a highly regarded coach like the Italian does not come around often.

This will be a huge step up for Spence in his career but his performances for Forest last season showed that he is more than ready to compete at the highest level.