Fabrizio Romano outlines details of imminent Burnley transfer agreement for new right-back

Burnley are set to sign right-back Vitinho from Belgium club Cercle Brugge, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

This has already been a busy window for Burnley as they prepare to battle for promotion from the Championship this season, following their relegation from the Premier League.

New manager Vincent Kompany has already added eight new players to his first-team squad at Turf Moor, and now it seems there are more on the way.

According to this latest update from Romano, the Clarets are now set to complete the signing of Vitinho on a permanent deal, with an agreement with Cercle Brugge having already been reached.

It is thought that the 23-year-old has already completed a medical ahead of the move, and will sign a four-year contract that secures his future at Turf Moor until the end of the 2025/26 season.

With a year remaining on Vitinho’s current contract with Cercle Brugge, there will likely have been a fee involved in this deal.

Having joined his current club from Cruzeiro in his native Brazil back in 2018, Vitinho has made 75 appearances in all competitions for the Belgian side, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather useful piece of business for Burnley.

Connor Roberts was the subject of some speculation around his future earlier in the window, while Matt Lowton is approaching the latter stages of his career and contract with the club.

As a result, a new right-back does feel like something that may have been on the agenda at Burnley this summer, and in Vitinho, they look to be getting a useful asset in that position who could do a job for years to come.

The fact that Kompany ought to know him well from his time in Belgium already should also help, meaning this could be another smart piece of work from the club in the market.