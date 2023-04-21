Chelsea will take their time as they look for Graham Potter’s successor, after it was revealed that Burnley’s Vincent Kompany was under consideration for the vacancy.

Who will be the new Chelsea manager?

It’s been a tough first year under new owner Todd Boehly, with Chelsea languishing in mid-table, whilst any chance of playing European football next season ended when they lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League this week.

The Blues are also under their third manager under this ownership, with Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter having already been sacked, with Frank Lampard now in charge until the end of the campaign.

Perhaps the one positive for Chelsea having little to play for is that they have no pressure to get a new boss in, and it was revealed that they have drawn up a four-man shortlist for the job, which included Vincent Kompany.

However, with Julian Nagelsmann, another name on the list, having since pulled out, it would appear a decision is getting closer.

But, in a fresh update, journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that they are still going to take their time before finalising the appointment.

“Chelsea want to be 100% sure of their next coach & not having any question marks — the process takes time. Nagelsmann has been in regular contact with Chelsea — but crucial points were never fully agreed. Luis Enrique, out of the race. Pochettino, in the race.”

Chelsea have lost four games in a row under Lampard, and they have little to play for in the final part of the season.

Will Burnley lose Kompany?

Clearly, news of Nagelsmann dropping out is not ideal for Burnley, as it means one less serious contender is up for the job. However, they will still be confident that the Belgian will remain at Turf Moor following their promotion to the Premier League.

For Kompany, the appeal of Chelsea is obvious. They are a huge club who have an incredible squad on paper, and they should be competing for the big prizes given their resources. But, there appears to be a lot of issues that come with managing Chelsea, as another talented young coach, Graham Potter, found out.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and all connected to Burnley will be hoping that Kompany decides to continue his journey with the Clarets in the top-flight. Either way though, the fact they’ve got a coach linked with some top jobs in the country is a real positive.