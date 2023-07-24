Highlights Ismaila Sarr was set to join Marseille's camp in Germany last night.

Sarr had a decent season last term with 10 goals and six assists.

Marseille are expected to pay around £15m for Sarr.

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr was due to fly to Marseille's camp in Germany last night to link up with his future teammates, according to yesterday's update from Fabrizio Romano.

Although it's unclear whether he made that scheduled trip, there are no reasons why he wouldn't have been able to and he now looks set for a switch to the Ligue 1 outfit.

Having just one year left on his contract at Vicarage Road, it comes as no surprise that the Hornets have decided to cash in on him, because Valerien Ismael's side wouldn't have wanted to lose him for nothing next summer.

How did Ismaila Sarr perform last season?

The Senegal international recorded 10 goals and six assists in 39 league appearances last season, not a bad total but one he would have wanted to improve considering the Hornets' relegation to the Championship.

The Hertfordshire outfit were very underwhelming at times last season and this is why his record can be forgiven but a player of his quality didn't endure an even better season.

Registering 13 goals and 10 assists during the 2020/21 season, he endured a better campaign when he didn't have any prior second-tier experience under his belt.

When is Ismaila Sarr's medical?

Sarr's medical has been booked for this morning after reportedly jetting out to Germany yesterday evening.

With this, a deal could be completed very quickly and that may give the Hornets a generous amount of money to spend before the season starts.

They have already cashed in on Joao Pedro - and will receive a sizeable amount of compensation for the loss of Sarr who has been an asset for the Hornets over the years.

How much are Marseille paying for Ismaila Sarr?

The Daily Mail believes the French side will pay a fee of around £15m for the winger.

That is a small amount compared to what Ismael's side could have generated for him before - but he only has one year left on his contract and it never looked as though he was going to put pen to paper on a new deal.

With the Hornets still in the second tier, there are no reasons why he would have extended his stay at Vicarage Road.

Is this a good deal for Watford?

It's fair to say he did receive some criticism last season and with this in mind, this summer seems like the perfect time for a divorce.

Unfortunately, they haven't been able to generate a huge amount for him and that's a shame considering he's still reasonably young, but selling him for £15m now is better than seeing him depart for nothing next year.

Although he may have played extremely well next season to put himself in the shop window, generating a fee for him now will allow them to spend a decent amount of money on a replacement.

Tom Ince could be a good replacement considering how good he was for Reading last season - but they can't just rely on him to come up with the goods.

Not only could this money allow the Hornets to bring in more quality - but it may also allow them to improve their depth and that could be crucial for a potential promotion push.