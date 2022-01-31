Fabrizio Romano offers update on transfer deal involving Fulham and Liverpool

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to suggest that talks between Fulham and Liverpool have now entered the final stages over the potential signing of Fabio Carvalho.

The young attacking midfielder has been of interest to the Reds for quite some time and now appears to be closing in on a move away from Craven Cottage after months of speculation over where his long term future may lie.

A proposal worth in the region of seven million euros is said to have been tabled by the Premier League side, which includes payment terms and instalments that are to be discussed further.

Talks between Liverpool and Fulham for Fabio Carvalho will now enter into final stages. €7m proposal on the table confirmed but structure of the deal to be discussed – payment terms, installments and more. 🔴🇵🇹 #LFC Fulham want Carvalho to stay on loan until end of the season. pic.twitter.com/KNwHKi35xB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022

Fulham are said to be keen on requesting that the attacker stays on loan with them until the end of the season in order to help increase their chances of gaining automatic promotion back to the top flight, however it is as yet unclear as to whether Liverpool will agree to their demands or not.

Carvalho has been one of the Whites’ most influential performers this term, notching up an impressive tally of seven goals and four assists.

The 19-year-old’s current contract with the club is due to expire in the summer of this year.

The Verdict

It isn’t ideal for Fulham to be on the brink of losing one of their best players but this is a situation that they have been prepared for ever since Carvalho made it clear that he wouldn’t sign a new deal at Craven Cottage.

A move to Liverpool offers him an excellent chance to take his career to the next level and it will be intriguing to see how he gets on at Anfield.

However if the Whites can get him back on loan until the end of the season, it would be a major coup.

Carvalho could well be keen on the idea himself, so it is worth exploring.