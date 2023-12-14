Highlights Charlie Patino's future at Swansea City is uncertain, with reports suggesting a potential move to Juventus in January.

However, Fabrizio Romano believes a deal with Juventus is more likely to happen in the summer transfer window, as Arsenal is happy with his progress at Swansea.

Patino's performance has been impressive, contributing three goals and four assists, and he is expected to remain at Swansea for the rest of the season.

Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on the future of Charlie Patino.

The Arsenal loanee is currently plying his trade with Championship side Swansea City.

The 20-year-old has been an important part of the Welsh outfit so far this season, featuring 16 times in the league.

He has performed well, contributing three goals and four assists as the club looks to climb the second division table.

However, reports in Italy this week suggested that a departure from Swansea could happen this January with Italian giants Juventus seeking a deal with the Gunners for the youngster.

Romano believes that any deal between Arsenal and Juventus is more likely to happen in the summer transfer window.

The journalist has claimed that the Premier League side is happy with the player’s progress while on loan in the Championship, meaning it is likely he will remain at the club for the remainder of the campaign.

“Charlie Patino, the Arsenal youngster out on loan at Swansea City, has also been linked as a target for Juventus, but again I’m not aware of anything between Juve and Patino at the moment,” said Romano, via Caught Offside.

“Decisions will be made in the second half of 2024, not now.

“From Arsenal’s perspective, they are happy with Patino’s progress this season and the agreement with Swansea was probably a smart decision by the club when they had to resolve his future back in the summer.”

Patino spent the previous campaign on loan with Blackpool, where he was unable to help prevent the club from relegation to League One.

The midfielder contributed two goals and four assists from 34 appearances in the second division, with the Seasiders finishing 23rd in the table.

Patino signed for Swansea following the appointment of Michael Duff as manager, but Duff has since been relieved of his duties by the club due to the team’s poor start to the season.

Swansea City league position

The Swans are currently 17th in the table following a 1-1 draw with managerless Stoke City midweek.

The gap to the relegation zone is just five points as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

Meanwhile, there are eight points separating the team from a top six spot.

Next up for Alan Sheehan’s side is a clash with Middlesbrough at home on 16 December.

Patino’s future is up in the air

Patino has performed well for Swansea this season, but it is difficult to see him really breaking into Mikel Arteta’s first team plans at Arsenal.

A move to Juventus in the summer would be extremely exciting, all things considered.

However, if a move to Italy doesn’t materialise then his future will be seriously up in the air once again when the summer comes.

He is a talented player and should have plenty of suitors, but any decision will ultimately be up to Arsenal.