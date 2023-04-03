This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

With promotion to the Premier League looking a certainty at this stage, Burnley are already looking at ways that they can improve their squad.

That is the case according to Fabrizio Romano, with the reliable transfer journalist reporting that Burnley are currently monitoring Cremonese central defender Emanuel Aiwu.

Romano reports that the club sent scouts to watch the Austrian defender during his club's Serie A clash with Atalanta on Saturday.

With the above links in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers what they made of them, and whether or not central defence was an area that needed improving at Burnley this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

With Burnley going up to the Premier League, they know it is a whole different beast compared to the Championship.

As such, Kompany has to be ruthless this summer in looking at ways in which he can improve his squad.

Central defence is an area that needs strengthening, when you consider that Taylor Harwood-Bellis is only on loan at Turf Moor.

Even if he returns, Aiwu could provide depth and competition for places.

I've not seen a great deal of the Austrian, but having racked up over 100 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga, and now playing his football in Serie A, he does come with excellent pedigree for a 22-year-old.

This could be quite a shrewd move from Burnley.

James Reeves

Given Vincent Kompany's track record with recruitment since his arrival at Turf Moor, if he believes Aiwu would be a good signing, then you would be inclined to trust his judgement.

While it has been a tough season for Cremonese having won just one league game all campaign, Aiwu will have gained valuable experience playing regularly in Serie A which would make him well equipped for the demands of the Premier League.

With a return for Taylor Harwood-Bellis uncertain and a permanent deal for Jordan Beyer not yet secured, centre half is a position the Clarets will need to strengthen ahead of their top flight return.

At 22 years of age, Aiwu still has plenty of room for improvement and learning from a manager like Kompany will be excellent for his development, so he could represent another shrewd investment.

Josh Cole

While Burnley will need to strengthen their options at centre-back when Taylor Harwood-Bellis returns to Manchester City, they ought to avoid taking a risk on Aiwu.

The defender has not been able to set Serie A alight at Cremonese this season as he is only averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.48 at this level.

Yet to play in the Premier League during his career, there is no guarantee that the defender will be able to adapt to life in this division.

Taking this into consideration, Burnley ought to consider making a move for a centre-back who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods in the top-flight instead of swooping for Aiwu.