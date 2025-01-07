Fabrizio Romano has revealed Serie A side Udinese are set to sign Norwegian goalkeeper Egil Selvik on a free transfer, despite reports that Norwich City could be interested in bringing him to Carrow Road in the January transfer window.

According to reports from Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, the 27-year-old could have been in line for a move to the Canaries, with his contract at Norwegian side FK Haugesund expiring imminently following the end of their season earlier this month.

With his Haugesund contract due to expire at the end of 2024, a move with a fresh challenge looks to be just a matter of time for Selvik. However, Romano's reveal means that Norwich are set to miss out, with Udinese likely to win the race for his signature.

It's a blow for the Canaries, and with Angus Gunn seemingly in a stalemate over his contract, it is looking more and more likely that he may leave Carrow Road. That could potentially be as early as January, with Johannes Hoff Thorup showing an interest in the Norwegian shot-stopper instead.

Fabrizio Romano details Egil Selvik transfer switch amid Norwich interest

Romano has explained that discussions are underway between Udinese and Selvik, with the goalkeeper also receiving offers from Belgium and Spain as well.

There is no mention of Norwich putting an offer on the table for him, and instead Serie A could be his next destination, having played in Norway for all of his career to date at the age of 27.

Selvik revealed recently that he would be leaving Haugesund, amid interest from an unnamed Championship club which, according to Nixon, was believed to be Norwich.

Related Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United in battle to sign Norwich City player Grant Hanley has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road

Norwich's potential need for a goalkeeper in January

George Long failed to impress during his spell covering an injury to Gunn earlier in the season, while youngster Archie Mair is yet to taste a level of football higher than League Two, so a goalkeeper may well be a necessity in January and makes missing out on Selvik a blow.

With Gunn's contract due to expire at the end of the season, despite Hoff Thorup revealing to the Pink Un in October that discussions are “always ongoing” with him, Norwich need to be stronger defensively, and bringing in a new goalkeeper who perhaps has more control over his backline will help them with that. .

Norwich have struggled with consistency this season, which doesn't help when chopping and changing in goal so often. Selvik is a year younger than Gunn, and with the possibility of bringing him in for free, it would not have come at a great cost for the club financially as well.

Interestingly, there has been talk of Watford needing a goalkeeper this month, too. Udinese are owned by the same group as Watford, which could see the goalkeeper play Championship football against the Canaries in the near future. Norwich may have to look elsewhere if they want another option between the sticks themselves this month.