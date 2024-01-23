Highlights Fabrizio Romano believes Aston Villa will continue their pursuit of Middlesbrough star Morgan Rogers.

Villa have already submitted multiple bids for him this month.

Middlesbrough hold a strong negotiating position with Rogers due to his long contract.

Fabrizio Romano believes Aston Villa will continue to pursue Middlesbrough star Morgan Rogers this month, making this prediction to Give Me Sport.

Boro have already suffered a key departure this season, with former attacker Chuba Akpom making the switch to Ajax following a breathtaking 2022/23 campaign at the Riverside.

Akpom had previously been frozen out on Teesside - but he showed why he should have been included in Boro's plans before he managed to revive his career there.

Rogers, on the other end of the scale, has been trusted since his arrival during the summer window.

He was just one of many signings to come through the door during the previous window, but he has been one of their most successful additions.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

Registering six goals and nine assists in 32 competitive appearances, he has certainly made great strides since his permanent departure from Manchester City.

He was unable to shine at AFC Bournemouth and Blackpool on loan in recent seasons, but a permanent switch seems to have paid dividends for him and he could make the move back to the Premier League sooner rather than later.

Fabrizio Romano on Aston Villa's pursuit of Morgan Rogers: "I think they will keep pushing"

Top-tier outfit Villa have reportedly made bids for Rogers and even though Boro are holding firm at this point, Romano believes that may not deter Unai Emery.

He told Give Me Sport: "I think they will keep pushing for Rogers because they already made two proposals.

"Middlesbrough have insisted that they want to keep the player, but I think this is a typical situation where we have to keep an eye on the player until the end of the window.

"Aston Villa really want him and want to make him their main signing of the January transfer window. Unai Emery is a big fan, so I think they will keep pushing."

Middlesbrough are in a very strong negotiating position

With three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, Rogers won't have a huge amount of player power this window.

He could potentially try and push for this move - but Boro are in a strong negotiating position and that could persuade the player not to try and force an exit.

If he does try to force an exit and Boro keep him, that will make things extremely awkward.

But it doesn't seem as though the ex-City man is causing problems behind the scenes at this moment in time.

And that can only strengthen the Teesside club's negotiating position further.