Highlights Leeds United's central midfield is the main focus for improvement.

The departures of key players have left the Whites lacking options in midfield.

The right-back department also needs to be addressed.

Leeds United are firmly focused on strengthening their central midfield as their "top priority".

That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who revealed this information to Give Me Sport.

The Whites look strong in a number of positions, although there's still work to be done in a few areas before the summer transfer window closes.

Their goalkeeping department looks strong enough at this stage and they also have some decent centre-back options, although it remains to be seen whether Max Wober secures another move away from Elland Road before the summer transfer window closes.

Their full-back area must be looked at though, with the West Yorkshire side lacking options on the right following the departures of Luke Ayling, Cody Drameh, Archie Gray and Rasmus Kristensen.

In terms of their wing department, another option there may be useful following Jaidon Anthony's return to AFC Bournemouth.

Up front though, they seem to have a sufficient number of options at this point, with Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe able to be real assets at this level and Mateo Joseph able to contribute as well.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Leeds United's "top priority"

Right now, their right-back and central midfield positions are particularly problematic, even though Joe Rothwell arriving on loan.

Gray, Glen Kamara, Marc Roca, Lewis Bate and Sheffield United signing Jamie Shackleton have all left the club in recent weeks, leaving the Whites with very few options in the middle of the park.

Ilia Gruev can play alongside loanee Rothwell and Ethan Ampadu can also start in the middle of the park, but it's unclear whether the latter will be played there or as a centre-back.

Regardless of this, the Whites' central midfield definitely needs to be strengthened and Romano has revealed that this is an area the club are focused on.

He told Give Me Sport: "Their top priority is midfield.

"They are looking for players in that position, especially after the deal for [Glen] Kamara. For sure, they want to do something there.

"I think it’s really important for them to understand in the next week or 10 days what happens with Summerville because it’s a crucial part of their market.

"Then, for sure, they can do something in midfield as one of their priorities."

Leeds United may benefit from addressing Crysencio Summerville's situation amid uncertain future

Losing Crysencio Summerville would be painful, considering how valuable he was last term.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 49 Goals 21 Assists 10

But whatever the Whites decide to do with the player, they should be looking to make a concrete decision on his future too.

If he's sold, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Leeds generate £30m+ for him and if the Dutchman leaves for that amount, that could allow the Whites to find a replacement and address other areas, including their central midfield.

Without the Dutchman's potential sale, they could possibly be restricted to the loan market to bring in a top-quality midfielder, although that isn't a bad thing considering they would be able to keep their star winger.

Romano is right though. The Whites would benefit from addressing Summerville and Willy Gnonto's situations to know what sort of budget they have for the remainder of the window.